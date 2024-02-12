World

    • One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

    New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. Several people were shot Monday at the New York City subway station, police said. (New York Police Department via AP) New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. Several people were shot Monday at the New York City subway station, police said. (New York Police Department via AP)
    Share
    NEW YORK -
    One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.

    The gunfire broke out on an elevated train platform in the Bronx at around 4:30 p.m. EST, a time when stations throughout the city are filled with kids coming home from school and many workers are beginning their evening commute.

    A man in his 30s was killed, police said. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.

    Police weren't immediately able to provide details on what happened, but said a hunt was on for the shooter, who fled the scene.

    “The train was coming and there were two kids yelling,” witness Efrain Feliciano, 61, told the Daily News. “There were at least six shots.”

    “I saw sparkles as the bullets hit the wall,” Feliciano said. “A woman was holding a child screaming.”

    Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the platform, which is three stops north of Yankee Stadium. Trains were still running through the station on an express track, but weren't stopping as police investigated.

    Fear of violence on the subway system spiked after a string of incidents in recent years, but overall, crime in New York City has been plummeting since a surge at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The number of people shot citywide dropped 39 per cent last year compared to 2022. Killings on the subway system also dropped last year, from 10 to 5.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News