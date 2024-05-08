NYC real estate developer charged with driving into woman at pro-Palestinian protest

'A beautiful soul': Funeral held for baby boy killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 401
A funeral was held on Wednesday for a three-month-old boy who died after being involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last week.
A New York real estate developer was charged with felony assault after police said he hit a woman with his car during a pro-Palestinian demonstration led by students connected to the Columbia University protest movement.
Reuven Kahane, 57, was arrested Tuesday morning after driving his car into a 55-year-old safety marshal for the protest, according to witnesses and a New York police department spokesperson.
The woman, who was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, was also arrested, but charges of criminal mischief against her and another demonstrator were dropped Wednesday by the Manhattan district attorney. Kahane was released from custody while he awaits trial.
Kahane is related to Rabbi Meir Kahane, the Brooklyn-born founder of the Jewish Defense League, a group that advocated for the removal of Arabs from Israel and orchestrated a string of violent attacks in the U.S. and abroad. Kahane’s political party was banned from the Israeli parliament in the 1980s, and the U.S. classified the Jewish Defense League as a terrorist group. He was assassinated in New York in 1990.
Reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Reuven Kahane, who lives in the Manhattan neighborhood where the protest took place, declined to comment on the events leading up to his arrest, but he said he had no link the Jewish Defense League.
“What does my being a distant cousin of someone who passed away 35 years ago have anything to do with this?” he said, describing his politics as “pro-peace.”
Police said the arrest followed a verbal dispute started by protesters involved in the demonstration. The vehicle moved during the confrontation, police said, but Kahane is not accused of trying to mow down a group of protesters.
Several students at the scene disputed the NYPD's version of events. They said they were leaving the home of a university trustee, where they had spent the morning picketing and passing out flyers, when Kahane began heckling the protest from inside his car.
They said Kahane tried to drive through a crosswalk where the protesters were walking in a group, prompting one of the volunteer safety marshals, Maryellen Novak, to step in front of the vehicle to block its path.
“I saw her put her hands on the hood of the car trying to stop it,” said Ava Garcia, one of the protesters. “The car kept moving, and she was pushed to the hood of the car because it was accelerating. It was only when she fell to the ground that the car stopped.”
Ha Vu, another safety volunteer, described herself as “scared and shocked” by the scene. “Maryellen jumping in front of the car helped save a bunch of people,” she said.
Police took Kahane into custody, along with Novak and another 63-year-old safety volunteer.
The incident came one week after police stormed Columbia University to end the occupation of a university building and clear an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian student demonstrators.
In a statement, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a student group affiliated with the encampment, described the altercation as the “latest example of anti-Palestinian violence from Israel to the US.”
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel, which he acknowledged have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Canucks as Vancouver kicks off a second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.
One of the Indian nationals accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar says in a social media video that he received a Canadian study permit with the help of an Indian immigration consultancy.
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite in his brain more than a decade ago, but has fully recovered, his campaign said, after the New York Times reported about the ailment.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Health Canada's decision to allow British Columbia to again prohibit the use of illicit drugs in most public spaces will cause more deaths, the executive director of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users says.
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
Five different lawsuits from B.C. mink farms seeking to reverse the provincial government's ban on their industry have been tossed out of the province's Supreme Court.
A Saskatchewan boy who qualified for an international braille competition in Los Angeles next month hopes he can inspire change in his home province.
Police used pepper spray to clear a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday just as city officials were set to appear before hostile lawmakers in Congress to account for their handling of the two-week-old protest.
Severe storms tore through the central and southeast U.S. late Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing one person in Tennessee and another in North Carolina when trees toppled onto their vehicles.
A former Memphis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a man while the officer was on duty, prosecutors said Wednesday.
North Macedonia elected its first woman president Wednesday as the governing Social Democrats suffered historic losses in twin presidential and parliamentary elections.
A northern Idaho prosecutor won't bring hate crime charges against an 18-year-old accused of shouting a racist slur at members of the Utah women's basketball team during the NCAA Tournament.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
An immigration lawyer in Toronto says new figures from the federal government show just how 'grudging' Ottawa's efforts have been to rescue Canadians' family members from the war in the Gaza Strip.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
A first-of-its-kind Canadian research study is working towards a major medical breakthrough for a brain disorder, believed to be caused by repeated head injuries, that can only be detected after death.
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Looking for a new little friend to curl up in your lap and purr contentedly? Before you head to the shelter, take heed – not all cat breeds are in it for the long haul.
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.
Experts say so-called sovereign stores undercut licensed cannabis operators and don’t benefit Indigenous communities.
After talks broke down earlier this week, 52 unionized staff at SNOLAB are on the picket line outside Creighton Mine in Lively.
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Given the ugly history of the riot than broke out when there were hockey playoff parties downtown, the City of Vancouver is starting small this Sunday with an event at Oak Meadows Park.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
The City of Vancouver has decided to prohibit the sale of continuous flame butane lighters and introduced a hefty fine for anyone who violates the new bylaw.
Weeks after someone drove a car into B.C.'s Burrard Inlet – in an apparent stunt that was live-streamed online – a man has been criminally charged.
In emotional and raw testimony at a disciplinary tribunal, the first Black female superintendent in the Toronto Police Service apologized for helping racialized constables cheat a promotional exam.
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
A Calgary family physician is accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than a year ago.
One of the accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appears to have spent a short period of time as a student at Bow Valley College in Calgary.
Candidates vying to be the next leader of Alberta’s Opposition NDP want answers from presumed front-runner Naheed Nenshi about a five-year-old letter that they say signals he is anti-union.
A 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend."
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in the Glebe.
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
Matty Longstaff broke a deadlock in the 50th minute and Toronto FC went on to defeat semi-pro side CS Saint-Laurent 3-0 in the opening leg of their Canadian Championship quarterfinal on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced that he will table a bill to cut red tape, so that family doctors can free up an additional 500,000 medical appointments for patients each year by a plan to put an end to require a medical note in order to be reimbursed by an insurance company.
A group of researchers who studied the historic 2023 Alberta wildfires calls them “remarkable” at least in recent history.
While the Green and Gold are bleeding even more red ink, shareholders of Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise heard Wednesday at its annual general meeting there's hope on the horizon.
Police in Strathcona County are looking for information after a vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive.
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and a six-year-old child from Quebec.
A pair of Atlantic Canada’s food industry titans took part in a luncheon Wednesday to discuss the current state of food insecurity.
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
Get your gear ready – camping season has officially arrived in Manitoba.
Parents of children with autism joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday to rally against cuts for specialized learning in schools.
On Monday, students from Bert Fox Community High School led a smudge walk through Fort Qu’Appelle to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
A Saskatchewan judge has found SaskPower guilty of three workplace-safety related violations over an incident that left two workers dead in Weyburn.
A pricey plan, proposed by staff for the Region of Waterloo, would see a new fleet of garbage trucks and carts replace bags.
People in the Bathurst Drive area of north Waterloo say they’ve had enough with a massive pile of garbage at an encampment site located in the green space behind an office park.
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
There have been some crazy WHL playoff games over the years. But a team scoring 17 goals? In one game?
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
The mother involved in a shocking child abuse case in London, Ont. took the stand on Wednesday, denying that she ever harmed her children.
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
An emotional Cassie Korzenko walked into the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday morning with family members by her side ahead of a sentencing hearing.
A 14-year-old from Orillia has been charged with mischief after a threat was made toward an Orillia high school on Wednesday.
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.
To celebrate their 30-year presence in the Windsor community, Caesars Windsor employees are rolling up their sleeves this week, volunteering at six local non-profit organizations.
Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodivergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
