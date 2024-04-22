World

    • Norway's King Harald, Europe's oldest monarch, is back at work after pacemaker implants

    Norway's King Harald on his way to lunch with the Norwegian government in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP) Norway's King Harald on his way to lunch with the Norwegian government in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP)
    Share
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, returned to work Monday after a long sick leave following two surgeries to implant pacemakers, as the royal household said he would scale back his official activities from now on.

    The first scheduled task for Harald, 87, is to receive Norwegian military officers at the royal palace in Oslo, according to the Norwegian royal calendar.

    “The king will make adjustments to his program in the future, due to his age. This will entail a permanent reduction in the number and scope of activities in which the king participates,” the royal household said in a statement. “Practical arrangements will also be made in the implementation of his official activity.”

    Harald repeatedly has said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down earlier this year.

    Harald fell ill in late February during a private holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja, on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi. He received a temporary pacemaker there due to a low heart rate on March 2.

    Harald returned to Norway aboard a medical airplane and was immediately transferred to a hospital. He underwent a second surgery to receive a permanent pacemaker 10 days later at Oslo’s University Hospital.

    At first, he was expected to be on sick leave for two weeks, but that was extended several times. During that time, his 50-year-old son, Crown Prince Haakan, has been assuming the king’s duties.

    Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science

    Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News