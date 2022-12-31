North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production 'exponentially'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads "exponentially" and build a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, signalling deepening animosities with the United States, South Korea and others.
Kim's statement at a key ruling party meeting was released hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, entering 2023 with another weapons test following a record number of missile firings last year.
"The currently established situation calls for our country doubling down our efforts to strengthen our military power overwhelmingly to safeguard our sovereignty, safety and basic national intertest to cope with the dangerous military moves by the U.S. and other hostile forces that target us," Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
KCNA cited Kim as saying North Korea is compelled to boost the production "exponentially" to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons.
It also said Kim has ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. Kim also reportedly said North Korea plans to launch its first military spy satellite soon.
South Korea's military detected Sunday's launch from the North's capital region around 2:50 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the missile travelled about 400 kilometres (250 miles) before falling into the water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launch "a grave provocation" that hurts peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world. It said South Korea closely monitors North Korean moves in co-ordination with the United States and maintains a readiness to deal with any provocations.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the launch highlights "the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's unlawful weapons programs. It said U.S. commitments to defend South Korea and Japan "remain ironclad."
North Korea test-fired more than 70 missiles last year. Some experts say the country eventually aims to boost its weapons arsenals and increase pressure on its rivals to win concessions such as sanctions relief.
On Saturday, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern water.
North Korea's state media confirmed Sunday that the country conducted the test-firings of its super-large multiple rocket launcher to test the weapon's capability. The official Korean Central News Agency said three shells fired from the launcher on Saturday accurately hit an island target off the country's eastern coast. It said North Korea fired another shell from the launcher toward its eastern waters Sunday.
Outside experts categorize weapons fired from the launcher as ballistic missiles because of their trajectories, ranges and other characteristics.
The North's missile launch for a second straight day could be a response to rival South Korea's recent rocket test related to its plan to establish a space-based surveillance to better monitor North Korea. On Friday, South Korea's military said it test-launched a solid-fueled rocket, a type of a space launch vehicle that it plans to use to put its first spy satellite into orbit in coming years.
Animosities between the rival Koreas have deepened since early last week, when South Korea accused North Korea of flying drones across the countries' heavily fortified border for the first time in five years and sent its own drones toward the North.
South Korea acknowledged it failed to shoot down any of the five North Korean drones it said were found south of the border. But South Korea has vowed to bolster its air defence network and get tough on future provocations by North Korea.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Canada
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
-
Canadian Cardinal mourns Pope Benedict XVI, says writings will guide for centuries
A Canadian cardinal says Pope Benedict XVI had an astounding intellect and his writings will help guide Catholics for centuries to come.
World
-
Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
-
North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production 'exponentially'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads 'exponentially' and build a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, signalling deepening animosities with the United States, South Korea and others.
-
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's.
-
15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico tourist bus crash
Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday.
-
Suspect in University of Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defence attorney said Saturday.
-
Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park
Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police.
Politics
-
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
Health
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
-
The 'sexy' reality behind Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel
Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel is formerly a 14th-century monastery with unique views of the Etna volcano and coastline
-
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Business
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
-
Banks seek to quash women's lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are asking a federal court to throw out lawsuits that claim the big banks should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, the high-flying financier who killed himself in jail while facing criminal charges.
-
Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over US$300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie 'Office Space,' according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
-
Tagovailoa didn't show concussion signs vs. Packers: Review
A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't need to go into concussion protocol during the team's game against Green Bay because he wasn't showing signs of a head injury at the time.
-
Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.