North Korea's Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front right, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, front left, and his daughter poses with military top officials, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front right, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, front left, and his daughter poses with military top officials, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social