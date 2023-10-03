North Dakota lawmaker killed in Utah plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot's licence
A North Dakota lawmaker who had recently received his commercial pilot's licence was flying his own small plane home from a family celebration in Arizona when it crashed in Utah, killing him, his wife and their two young sons, family members said Tuesday.
It was the first time state Sen. Doug Larsen of Mandan, and his family had flown his single-engine Piper Cherokee to visit his sister in Scottsdale, Arizona. Peggy Steimel said he made the trip so he could be part of her sendoff before she deployed for about a year overseas with the Arizona National Guard.
Larsen had been a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the North Dakota National Guard, and Steimel recalled how he gave her some good advice about how to cope.
"He gave me a hug and we said we loved each other -- and said, 'Stay safe."'
Larsen, his wife, Amy, and the two boys died later Sunday when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a refuelling stop at Canyonlands Airfield near the desert recreation town of Moab, Utah. The senator was piloting the plane, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Steimel identified the sons as 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, with a preliminary report expected in two weeks.
Federal Aviation Administration records show that Larsen's Piper PA-28-140, popularly known as a "Cherokee," was built in 1966. Its airworthiness certificate was renewed in June through 2030, indicating it had passed a safety inspection. The Piper Cherokee family is one of the most widely produced planes in general aviation. Larsen bought it to gain flying experience toward getting his commercial license, close friend Joe Faller said.
Faller, who served with Larsen in the Guard, was best man at Doug and Amy's wedding and a godparent to Christian. He said Larsen flew him from Minnesota to Bismarck, North Dakota, in his plane last month.
"For the three hours that we were on the plane, that's all he talked about," Faller said. "He told me all the things about the plane: exactly how this works, where we were at. He had a passion for that."
The weather at the time of the crash was mild, with scattered light showers, wide visibility and gentle winds in the area around the airport, according to the National Weather Service. Aerial video posted by KSL-TV of Salt Lake City, Utah, showed the plane went down in a desert area devoid of vegetation, and sustained extensive damage to the nose area and right wing. It came to rest upright.
"He was so careful. When I flew with him, he would check everything before he'd take off. He was very, very serious about that," said Danielle Hilzendeger, another one of Larsen's sisters.
Steimel said that during the extended family's weekend together, they did a family photo shoot, ate pizza from a local restaurant, swam in the pool in her backyard, listened to music by Jimmy Buffet, and played baseball together.
Steimel also said her mom joked that they should prepare a "last meal" of Steimel's favourite foods before she deployed. So they had a Midwestern-style family dinner with ham, hash brown casserole, broccoli salad and pumpkin pie.
"When I tell you that we had the best weekend together as a family, it truly was -- we had so much fun together. We thought we were preparing to say goodbye to me...not Doug, Amy and the boys," Steimel said in a follow-up message.
Larsen flew Black Hawk helicopters as part of his 29 years of service with the North Dakota Army National Guard, according to Republican state Sens. Jim Roers, a longtime licensed pilot, and Mike Wobbema, a retired military aviator.
A Guard spokesman said Larsen had logged about 1,776 total military flight hours.
Roers said he and Larsen connected over their mutual love of aviation, and earlier this year talked about Larsen becoming a commercial pilot. He said Larsen "absolutely embraced the idea," and that he then introduced Larsen to a veteran United Airlines pilot and trainer.
Roers said Larsen had recently earned his commercial pilot's licence, and had received at least one job offer from commuter airlines, with a goal of flying for a major airline. An FAA record shows a pilot with the same name and similar flight experience as Larsen had obtained a commercial pilot certificate on Sept. 15.
In the North Dakota statehouse, Rep. Paul Thomas and Sen. Cole Conley offered tributes to Larsen on Tuesday after about 20 lawmakers had gathered for a routine meeting. The room observed a moment of silence.
Thomas and Conley both entered the Legislature in 2020 with Larsen, a fellow Republican, and recounted their early days at the Capitol with him.
Thomas commended Larsen's North Dakota National Guard career and his service to others.
"Sen. Larsen was what we all here aspired to be as servants to our members and our district as well as our friends and family," Thomas said.
Conley said Larsen loved to host events, inviting colleagues to his home in Mandan, and cooking tacos, chili and other meals for Senate caucus meetings. Larsen also once offered to find Conley a car when his broke down.
Larsen represented a district encompassing Mandan, which neighbours Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. He chaired a Senate panel that handled industry- and business-related legislation.
Larsen mobilized with the military twice, to Iraq from 2009-10 and to Washington, D.C., from 2013-14, according to the governor's office. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge, among other honours.
He and Amy Larsen owned businesses that included a hotel and a home-building company.
District Republicans will appoint a successor to fill out the remainder of Larsen's term, through November 2024. Party Chair Sandi Sanford said an appointment will probably come after funeral services, "out of respect." Larsen's Senate seat is on the ballot next year.
------
Ahmed reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for Election Day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
CN experiences network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. experienced a network-wide system failure on Tuesday that affected Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Canada
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Polls now closed for Election Day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
-
Politician faces fine for returning to Yellowknife during wildfire evacuation
A member of the Northwest Territories legislature is facing a fine and a reprimand for returning to Yellowknife while it was evacuated during recent wildfires.
-
CN experiences network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. experienced a network-wide system failure on Tuesday that affected Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
World
-
U.S., asked about Sikh separatist groups, says it respects free speech
The State Department on Tuesday said the United States respects the right to freedom of speech and assembly of individuals when asked about American factions of the movement for a Sikh separatist state that has long frustrated India.
-
Shooting at major Bangkok shopping mall kills 2 people, and a teen suspect is arrested
A teenage boy with a handgun opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
-
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
-
The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished
At least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90 per cent of arrivals haven't eaten in days, the UN food agency said Tuesday.
-
North Dakota lawmaker killed in Utah plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot's licence
A North Dakota lawmaker who had recently received his commercial pilot's licence was flying his own small plane home from a family celebration in Arizona when it crashed in Utah, killing him, his wife and their two young sons, family members said Tuesday.
-
Judges aiming to give Black voters more influence in Alabama set to redraw congressional districts
A federal judge said Tuesday that the court will soon adopt new congressional districts for Alabama, choosing among proposals aimed at giving Black voters a greater opportunity to influence election outcomes in the Deep South state.
Politics
-
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Independent MP Han Dong says he's still awaiting word if he can rejoin Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong said on Tuesday that he's still waiting for word on whether or not he can return to the Liberal caucus, but he hopes it will happen as soon as possible.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
U.S. announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Lady Gaga will not have to pay US$500,000 reward to woman tied to dognapping of her French bulldogs
A Los Angeles County Judge ruled Monday that singer Lady Gaga will not have to pay out the US$500,000 reward that she promised for her French bulldogs' safe return following a 2021 dognapping incident.
Business
-
Bell Media president Wade Oosterman to retire, to be replaced by Sean Cohan
Bell Media says its president Wade Oosterman, who also serves as vice-chair of parent company BCE Inc., is set to retire at the end of the year, to be replaced by Sean Cohan, who is joining the company in November.
-
Jury selection begins in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried
Jury selection began Tuesday in the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after a prosecutor revealed that no discussions about a potential plea agreement took place in the nearly 10 months since the cryptocurrency executive was arrested and brought to the United States.
-
WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal
Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.
Lifestyle
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Sports
-
Blue Jays give up Wild Card opener in 3-1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries
Plans for the first "open category" swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.