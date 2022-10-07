Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel wanted to honour "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine."
"Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values and anti-militarism and principles of law, this year's laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel's vision of peace and fraternity between nations, a vision most needed in the world today," she told reporters in Oslo.
Bialiatski was one of the leaders of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid 1980s and has continued to campaign for human rights and civil liberties in the authoritarian country. He founded the non-governmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna and won the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the "Alternative Nobel," in 2020.
Bialiatski was detained following anti-government protests that year and remains in jail without trial.
Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr Bialiatski has not yielded one inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus," Reiss-Andersen said, adding that the Nobel panel was calling on Belarusian authorities to release him.
She said the Nobel Committee was aware of the possibility that by awarding him the prize Bialiatski might face additional scrutiny from authorities in Belarus.
"But we also have the point of view that the individuals behind these organizations, they have chosen to take a risk and pay a high price and show courage to fight for what they believe in," she said. "We do pray that this price will not affect him negatively, but we hope it might boost his morale.
Memorial was founded in the Soviet Union in 1987 to ensure the victims of communist repression would be remembered. It has continued to compile information on human rights abuses in Russia and tracked the fate of political prisoners in the country.
"The organization has also been standing at the forefront of efforts to combat militarism and promote human rights and government based on the rule of law," said Reiss-Andersen.
Asked whether the Nobel Committee was intentionally sending a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 70 on Friday, Reiss-Andersen said that "we always give a prize for something and to somebody and not against anyone."
"This prize is not addressing President Putin, not for his birthday or in any other sense, except that his government, as the government in Belarus, is representing an authoritarian government that is suppressing human rights activists," she said.
"The attention that Mr. Putin has drawn on himself that is relevant in this context is the way a civil society and human rights advocates are being suppressed," she added. "And that is what we would like to address with this prize."
The Center for Civil Liberties was founded in 2007 to promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine during a period of turmoil in the country.
"The center has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full fledged democracy, to develop Ukraine into a state governed by rule of law," said Reiss-Andersen.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the group has worked to document Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.
"The center is playing a pioneering role with a view to holding the guilty parties accountable for their crimes," said Reiss-Andersen.
A representative of the Center for Civil Liberties, Volodymyr Yavorskyi, said the award was important for the organization, because "for many years we worked in a country that was invisible."
"This is a surprise for us," he told The Associated Press. "But human rights activity is the main weapon against the war."
The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.
Last year's winners have faced a tough time since receiving the prize. Journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to silence them
They were honoured last year for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."
The prize carries a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly US$900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
5 things to know for Friday, October 7, 2022
Researchers look for ties between modern behaviour and Neanderthal DNA, a series of stabbings are under investigation in Las Vegas and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is condemned over the use of a YouTube tag. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Statistics Canada to release September jobs report today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its September labour force survey today.
Canada
-
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Iran flight relatives say Canada a haven for regime officials
Relatives of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight PS752 in January 2020 say Canada has become a safe haven for regime officials.
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Canadian officials warn: Turkeys at U.S. border might be turned back
Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reminding cross-border shoppers that raw poultry or poultry by-products can’t be brought into the country from the U.S. due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks.
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Man held on tracks as railcar approached in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, police say
A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly held someone in front of an approaching railcar in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week.
World
-
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises
The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and -- for the first time -- explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday.
-
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care centre in rural Thailand during naptime.
-
Suspect in the deaths of a California family has been arrested for kidnapping and murder, authorities say
The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of four California family members, including their baby, was arrested late Thursday.
-
Babies in Tigray dying at 4 times prewar levels, study says
Babies in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for over 5 million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
-
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Politics
-
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals' GST rebate boost bill passes House with all-party support, off to Senate
One of the Liberals' two affordability-focused pieces of legislation passed the House of Commons on Thursday, with all-party support. It is now off to the Senate for further consideration.
Health
-
Nature's Best, Zavat Chala mozzarella and cheddar cheeses recalled: Listeria risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of mozzarella and cheddar cheese distributed by Gaton's Foods Dairy due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is offering up big money in an effort to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.
-
U.S. to begin screening travellers coming from Uganda for Ebola
The United States will begin screening travellers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
-
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
-
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Amsterdam' is glossy, but it gets lost in its own ambition
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Amsterdam,' Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' and 'Catherine Called Birdy.'
-
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
South Korea's military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.
-
Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case
The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the 'Serial' podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed's court case pending the family's appeal of a judge's overturning of Syed's murder conviction.
Business
-
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
-
Statistics Canada to release September jobs report today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its September labour force survey today.
-
To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board
If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk's renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the US$44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place.
Lifestyle
-
Foot traffic steadily rising across Canadian cities, new data shows
As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.
-
'A snapshot inside': Winnipeg man creates Lego version of final Jets game
A Winnipeg man pieced together a miniature version of a key moment in Winnipeg Jets history.
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays game attendance soars in 2022. Why that's good for their playoff push
The Toronto Blue Jays have the largest increase in average attendance at Major League Baseball games this year, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, a statistic fans hope will help the team's playoff push on Friday when they take on the Seattle Mariners in a wildcard series.
-
Canadian men climb two places to No. 41 in latest FIFA world rankings
Canada has moved up two places to No. 41 in the final FIFA rankings before next month's World Cup.
-
Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows
Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the sporting organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults grows.
Autos
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.
-
Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Japan's top automaker Toyota said Thursday that it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash.