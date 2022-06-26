Nigerian governor lets residents carry guns for self-defense

Nigerian governor lets residents carry guns for self-defense

Vigilantes and local hunters armed with locally made guns patrol on the street near the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Yola, Nigeria, Monday Feb. 25, 2019. Official results of Nigeria's presidential election are expected as early Monday in what is being seen as a close race between Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Vigilantes and local hunters armed with locally made guns patrol on the street near the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Yola, Nigeria, Monday Feb. 25, 2019. Official results of Nigeria's presidential election are expected as early Monday in what is being seen as a close race between Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.

Firefighters work at the scene at a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social