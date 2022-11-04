New Italian far-right led government closes ports to NGO ships
Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow a German migrant rescue ship to arrive in Sicily to land minors and those with medical emergencies, but he said the ship must then return to international waters with the rest of the migrants.
Piantedosi said the German-flagged Humanity 1, carrying 179 people, "forced the situation by entering into territorial waters." But he emphasized Italy's position that it is the flag country of each charity-operated ship that must intervene to provide a safe port -- and not Italy.
The fate of the other ships was not addressed, but Piantedosi said France had indicated it "could accept the possibility to disembark" the Norway-flagged Ocean Viking, which has 234 people on board.
The Humanity 1 was on its way to the Sicilian port of Catania, Piantedosi said, adding it would be allowed to remain in Italian waters only long enough to disembark minors and people needing medical care.
The move came after France and Germany asked Italy's new government to grant a safe port to more than 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks.
The posture adopted by Premier Giorgia Meloni's new government marks a return to the anti-NGO position adopted by Matteo Salvini, now a deputy premier, when he was interior minister in 2018-2019.
Salvini, currently the infrastructure minister in charge of ports, welcomed the new decree in a Facebook post, saying it would ensure that "foreign ships cannot arrive solely in Italy with their illegal immigrants."
"If there are minors or the sick on board they may disembark, as it should be. All of the others aboard a German ship leave Italian waters and go toward Germany," Salvini said.
Humanitarian groups caring for the rescued migrants on four ships in the central Mediterranean have sounded alarms about deteriorating conditions, including people sleeping on floors in the cold and spreading fevers. A German charity, Mission Lifeline, reported that its ship was in "extreme danger" with 95 rescued people on board, half of them women and children, and bad weather forecast.
Piantedosi drafted new measures contending the non-governmental groups violated procedure by not properly coordinating their rescues, setting the groundwork for Italy to close the ports.
At the same time, Italian authorities continue to allow the arrivals of people rescued at sea by Italian patrols, including 456 arriving in Calabria on Thursday and some 6,000 over the last week.
Charities have denied circumventing procedures, and say it is their duty to rescue people in distress at sea. According to the U.N. refugee agency, coastal states are obligated to accept people from rescue ships "as soon as practicable," and governments should cooperate to provide a place of safety for survivors.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday that international law makes clear that Italy, as the closest port, "must let the ship in." He cited the Ocean Viking operated by the group SOS Mediterranee, which has one of its headquarters in France.
"We have no doubt that Italy will welcome the ship ... that Italy will respect international law," he told French news broadcaster BFM TV.
He also said France and Germany have told Italy that they are both ready to receive some of the migrants so Italy won't "bear the burden alone."
The German Foreign Ministry also asked Italy to intervene quickly to help those aboard the German-flagged Humanitarian 1. The boat was carrying 100 unaccompanied minors as well as a 7-month-old baby, the SOS Humanity charity said.
"They continue to be exposed to the elements, having to spend the cold nights on deck. Still, they are sleeping on the floor while winds and waves are increasing," said spokesman Wasil Schauseil, adding that the state of limbo was adding to their mental stress. Fever was also spreading among the rescued people, with COVID tests turning up negative.
Also at sea is the Doctors Without Borders-run ship Geo Barents, also flagged by Norway, with 572 people on board, including 60 unaccompanied minors as well as families with children and the elderly. Another German-based charity, Mission Lifeline, said that its ship Rise Above picked up 95 people in three operations Thursday, and that neither Italy nor Malta had responded to requests for a port.
"The proportion of women, children and babies is unusually high, comprising about half of the people on board. We are particularly worried about the health of the eight babies as well as the small children. Many had been at sea for days at the time of the rescue and are extremely exhausted," said Heremine Poschmann, a Mission Life spokeswoman.
The Rise Above "is in extreme danger," Poschmann said, with bad weather forecast in the coming hours and with 104 people total on board a relatively small boat at 25 metres long. Normally they would transfer rescued people immediately to other bigger charity boats, but the other three are already at capacity, she said.
The migrants rescued at sea have mostly traveled through Libya, often being subjected to torture by human traffickers along the way, as they seek a better life in Europe.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war
Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections
As Americans prepare to cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, some voters say "everything" is at stake, including the constitution and the future of their political system.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Canada
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
-
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
World
-
Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set
David DePape -- the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago -- on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
-
Iran marks 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police.
-
Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war
Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.
-
Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal
Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that has surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted.
-
North Korea, South Korea both scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.
Politics
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
Health
-
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
-
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
-
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.
-
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
With a robust library of proprietary and commercially minded films and characters, Netlifx is leaning into another important pillar of the movie business: sequels.
-
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
Business
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
-
Small businesses welcome Ottawa's promised action on credit card fees
Small business advocates say the government's mention of credit card transaction fees in Thursday's fall economic statement is a positive step, but won't help businesses deal with rising costs in the short term.
-
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
-
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
-
Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.