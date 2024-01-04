Neo-Nazi podcasters sent to prison on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his young son
A neo-Nazi podcaster who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his young son received a prison sentence Thursday along with his co-host Thursday. The sentencing judge in London called the duo "dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists" who encouraged terrorism.
Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh espoused racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views and encouraged listeners of their "Lone Wolf Radio" podcast to commit violent acts against ethnic minorities, authorities said.
Using aliases on their show, the pair said "the white race was likely to be `genocided' unless steps were taken to fight back." They approved of a day when so-called race traitors would be hanged, particularly those in interracial relationships. Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, is biracial.
On one episode, Gibbons said the Duke of Sussex should be "prosecuted and judicially killed for treason" and called Harry's son, Archie, who is now 4, a "creature" that "should be put down."
Gibbons, 40, was sentenced to eight years in prison, the Metropolitan Police said. Patten-Walsh, 34, was given a 7-year term. Both will be on the equivalent of probation for three years after their release.
"The evidence demonstrates that you desire to live in a world dominated by white people purely for white people. Your distorted thinking is that the white race has ceded too much influence to Blacks and Asians, to Jews and Muslims, to gays, to white liberals and to white people in mixed-race relationships," Judge Peter Lodder said.
While Patten-Walsh and Gibbons were entitled to hold their beliefs -- regardless of being "as preposterous as they are offensive to a civilized society" -- Lodder said they had gone too far.
The London men started "Lone Wolf Radio," which had 128 subscribers and around 9,000 views of its 21 episodes in June 2020.
The two celebrated right-wing extremists who carried out mass murders in Norway, Christchurch, New Zealand and Charleston, South Carolina. They also posted images of a Nazi executing a Jewish man at the edge of a pit of corpses and Nelson Mandela being lynched.
A Kingston Crown Court jury convicted them in July of eight counts of encouraging terrorism.
Gibbons was also convicted of two counts of disseminating terrorist documents through his online neo-Nazi "radicalization" library that had more than 2,000 subscribers, authorities said.
Cmdr. Dominic Murphy, who heads the Met's counter terrorism unit, said the material they disseminated "is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people -- particularly young people -- into terrorism."
