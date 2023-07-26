NATO will step up security in Black Sea region after Russia declares parts are unsafe for shipping

NATO said Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

The announcement came after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was launched at a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month to coordinate cooperation between the military alliance and Kyiv.

The Kremlin doubled down on terminating the grain deal by attacking Ukrainian ports and declaring wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

"Allies and Ukraine strongly condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and its deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine's agricultural exports on which hundreds of millions of people worldwide depend. ... NATO and allies are stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones," read the NATO statement.

Last week, Russia halted the breakthrough wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world are met.

The NATO statement criticized Moscow's declaration that parts of the Black Sea's international waters were "temporarily unsafe" for navigation.

"Allies noted that Russia's new warning area in the Black Sea, within Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, has created new risks for miscalculation and escalation, as well as serious impediments to freedom of navigation," the NATO statement said.

The suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative marks the end of an accord that the UN and Turkiye brokered last summer to allow shipments of food from the Black Sea region after Russia's invasion of its neighbour worsened a global food crisis. The initiative is credited with helping reduce soaring prices of wheat, vegetable oil and other global food commodities.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food that developing nations rely on.