    Maps: Tracking air quality and wildfire outbreaks across Canada

    With Canada forecasting a hotter-than-average summer, environmental experts are warning Canadians should take extra notice of air quality because of the prospect of smoke from wildfires.

    To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada.

    You can click on a marker or search your location to view hourly forecasts for the day ahead. You can also click the "favourite" star to save your area for easy viewing on your next visit.

    We also built a wildfire location tracker, which uses data from Environment Canada to show the location, size and status of wildfires happening now across Canada. Hover over a marker to see more information about a specific fire.

    To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.

