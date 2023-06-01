NATO presses Turkiye to drop objections to Sweden's membership as summit looms

Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence

The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social