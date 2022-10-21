Mississippi community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store.
The 1955 lynching became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. Jet magazine published photos of his mutilated body, which had been pulled from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
The 2.7-metre bronze statue in Greenwood is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.
The Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., the last living witness to the kidnapping of his cousin Till from a family home, said he won't be able to travel from Illinois to attend Friday's dedication ceremony. But he told The Associated Press on Wednesday: "We just thank God someone is keeping his name out there."
The Till statue at Greenwood's Rail Spike Park is a short drive from an elaborate Confederate monument outside the Leflore County Courthouse and about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the crumbling remains of the store, Bryant's Grocery & Meat Market in the hamlet of Money.
The unveiling of the statue coincides with the release this month of "Till," a movie focusing on Till-Mobley's private trauma over her son's death and her development into a civil rights activist.
A life-sized bronze statue of Till-Mobley is planned in the Chicago suburb of Summit. An Oct. 28 groundbreaking is set for a plaza outside Argo Community High School, where she was an honor student. The statue is scheduled to be in place by late April.
Some wrongly thought Till got what he deserved for breaking the taboo of flirting with a white woman and many people didn't want to talk about the case for decades, Parker said.
"Now there's interest in it, and that's a godsend," Parker said. "You know what his mother said: `I hope he didn't die in vain."'
Greenwood and Leflore County are both more than 70% Black and officials have worked for years to bring the Till statue to reality. Democratic state Sen. David Jordan of Greenwood secured $150,000 in state funding and the community commissioned a Utah artist, Matt Glenn, to create the statue.
Jordan said he hopes it will entice tourists to visit Greenwood and learn more about the history of the area.
"So much has been said about this case," Jordan said this week. "Hopefully, it will bring all of us together."
Till and Parker had traveled from Chicago to spend the summer of 1955 with relatives in the deeply segregated Mississippi Delta. On Aug. 24, the two teens joined other young people in a short trip to the store in Money. Parker said he heard Till whistle at shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant.
Four days later, Till was abducted in the middle of the night from his uncle's home. The kidnappers tortured and shot him, weighted his body down with a cotton gin fan and dumped him into the river.
Jordan, who is Black, was a college student in September 1955 when he drove to the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner to watch the murder trial of two white men charged with killing Till -- Carolyn's husband Roy Bryant and his half brother, J.W. Milam.
An all-white, all-male jury acquitted the two men, who later confessed to Look magazine that they had killed Till.
Nobody has ever been convicted in the lynching. The U.S. Justice Department has opened multiple investigations starting in 2004 after receiving inquiries about whether charges could be brought against anyone still living.
In 2007, a Mississippi prosecutor presented evidence to a grand jury of Black and white Leflore County residents after investigators spent three years re-examining the killing. The FBI exhumed Till's body to prove he, and not someone else, was buried at his gravesite in the Chicago suburb of Alsip. The grand jury declined to issue indictments.
The Justice Department reopened an investigation in 2018 after a 2017 book quoted Carolyn Bryant -- now remarried and named Carolyn Bryant Donham -- saying she lied when she claimed Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances. Relatives have publicly denied Donham, who is in her 80s, recanted her allegations. The department closed that investigation in late 2021 without bringing charges.
This year, a group searching the Leflore County Courthouse basement found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for "Mrs. Roy Bryant." In August, another Mississippi grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict Donham, causing consternation for Till relatives and activists.
Although Mississippi has dozens of Confederate monuments, some have been moved in recent years, including one that was relocated in 2020 from a prominent spot on the University of Mississippi campus to a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.
The state has a few monuments to Black historical figures, including one honoring civil rights activist Fannie LouHamer.
A historical marker outside Bryant's Grocery has been knocked down and vandalized. Another marker near the site where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River has been vandalized and shot. The Till statue in Greenwood will be watched by security cameras.
"Anytime they take it down," Jordan said, "we'll just place it back up."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as U.K. Tories pick new leader
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Hans Niemann files US$100M defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com
Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the center of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least US$100 million in damages.
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
New spa village near Toronto temporarily closes its pools after staph contamination
A new spa village near Toronto is temporarily closing its pools after a potential ‘health hazard’ was detected in a recent inspection.
Canada
-
OPP testimony on 'dysfunction' in Ottawa police during 'Freedom Convoy' continues
A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined this morning at the federal government's inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Ministry cannot endorse recommendations involving funding, legislation, Devon Freeman inquest hears
The Ontario government can't endorse some changes proposed at an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen who went missing from a group home because they involve funding or changes to legislation, a lawyer for the province told the proceeding Thursday.
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
-
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
World
-
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as U.K. Tories pick new leader
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader.
-
Italy's far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation's president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
-
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
-
Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets, his spokesman and officials said.
-
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
-
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Politics
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Liberals want House speaker to investigate hidden tags on Poilievre YouTube account
The federal Liberals are demanding a formal investigation into the use of hidden tags embedded in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's YouTube videos.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
-
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.
-
WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak 'rapidly evolving' after 1 month
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is 'rapidly evolving' a month after the disease was reported in the East African country, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, describing a difficult situation for health workers on the ground.
Sci-Tech
-
Report: TikTok bad at culling U.S. election misinformation ads
TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections.
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
Entertainment
-
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all 'so silly.'
-
Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'
U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process.
-
'Life is just a classroom': STU students receive credit for studying Taylor Swift
Some students at St. Thomas University will be lacking blank spaces in a class dedicated to studying Taylor Swift's marketing skills.
Business
-
Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation
Global shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China.
-
New U.K. leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
-
Truss resignation likely to stall Canada-U.K. trade deal, experts say
More political tumult in Britain is likely to further stall trade talks with Canada, experts say - but Canada's high commissioner in London is more optimistic.
Lifestyle
-
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week. At issue is the brand's slogan 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
Sports
-
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL to 'going away on deployment for the military'
Tom Brady has apologized for a 'very poor choice of words; after he compared playing in the NFL to a military deployment.
-
Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for United, Ten Hag says
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United in its 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.
-
Hans Niemann files US$100M defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com
Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the center of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least US$100 million in damages.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.