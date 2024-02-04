Michigan city ramps up security after op-ed calls it 'America's jihad capital'

DEVELOPING Victoria Monet wins best new artist at the Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift announces new album
Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, 'Tortured Poets Department,' will arrive April 19.
Dearborn, Mich., is ramping up its police presence in response to fallout from an opinion piece that described the city, which has the nation's highest Muslim population per capita, as "America's jihad capital."
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud tweeted that city police increased security at places of worship and major infrastructure points as a "direct result" of a Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled, "Welcome to Dearborn, America's Jihad Capital."
Hammoud posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the item published Friday "led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric online targeting the city of Dearborn."
Steven Stalinsky, executive director of the Middle East Media Research Institute, who authored the opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, said in an interview with The Associated Press that he wanted to draw attention to protests in Michigan and elsewhere across the U.S. in which people have expressed support for Hamas since the start of the war with Israel.
More than 27,000 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, mostly civilians, in the attack.
"Nothing in my article was written to instigate any sort of hate," Stalinsky said. "This is a moment for counterterrorism officials to be concerned."
The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment left by The Associated Press via email and voicemail. An email sent to a Dearborn spokeswoman also was not immediately returned Sunday.
In a tweet referencing Dearborn on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned "hate in all forms."
"Americans know that blaming a group of people based on the words of a small few is wrong," Biden's post read. "That's exactly what can lead to Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate, and it shouldn't happen to the residents of Dearborn -- or any American town."
Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, 'Tortured Poets Department,' will arrive April 19.
Dearborn, Mich., is ramping up its police presence in response to fallout from an opinion piece that described the city, which has the nation's highest Muslim population per capita, as 'America's jihad capital.'
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday in a pre-broadcast ceremony that also handed trophies to Canadian folk singer Allison Russell and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Dearborn, Mich., is ramping up its police presence in response to fallout from an opinion piece that described the city, which has the nation's highest Muslim population per capita, as 'America's jihad capital.'
Salvadorans packed the capital's central square Sunday evening to celebrate the expected re-election of Nayib Bukele as president even before any official results were announced.
After a weekend of retaliatory strikes, the United States on Sunday warned Iran and the militias it arms and funds that it will conduct more attacks if American forces in the Mideast continue to be targeted, but that it does not want an 'open-ended military campaign' across the region.
Parisians voted Sunday to muscle SUVs off the French capital's streets by making them much more expensive to park, the latest leg in a drive by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the host city for this year's Olympic Games greener and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists.
A judge denied bond on Sunday for a man charged with murder in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a vehicular pursuit.
U.S. senators on Sunday released a highly anticipated US$118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, setting off a long-shot effort to push the bill through heavy skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday in a pre-broadcast ceremony that also handed trophies to Canadian folk singer Allison Russell and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.
Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, 'Tortured Poets Department,' will arrive April 19.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
A diplomatic rift between Ecuador and Russia appeared to intensify over the weekend after the European nation decided to ban some imports of bananas from Ecuador.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. The legal issue comes as the younger Mahomes prepares to lead his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.