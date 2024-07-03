Video shows the scale of Hurricane Beryl as seen from space

Just how big is a hurricane?

Video shows what Hurricane Beryl looked like from the International Space Station on Monday morning as it battered the Caribbean.

At the time, Hurricane Beryl was a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 209 km/h.

U.S. astronaut Matthew Dominick also posted pictures after hovering over the storm, saying the moment gave him "both and eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement."

Since that time, the storm turned deadly. As of Wednesday morning, six people have died as the storm continues on its path toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane is expected to hit Jamaica next. Read the latest updates here.