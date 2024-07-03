World

Video shows the scale of Hurricane Beryl as seen from space

Share

Just how big is a hurricane?

Video shows what Hurricane Beryl looked like from the International Space Station on Monday morning as it battered the Caribbean.

At the time, Hurricane Beryl was a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 209 km/h.

U.S. astronaut Matthew Dominick also posted pictures after hovering over the storm, saying the moment gave him "both and eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement."

Since that time, the storm turned deadly. As of Wednesday morning, six people have died as the storm continues on its path toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane is expected to hit Jamaica next. Read the latest updates here.   

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News