Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit in Washington next week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Washington, D.C., next week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit.
The 32 NATO allies are set to mark the alliance's 75th anniversary in the same city where the initial treaty was signed.
The ongoing war in Ukraine is expected to take centre stage again this year.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wants allies to contribute around $58 billion a year to a fund to help the war-torn country defend itself.
Trudeau will also likely face pressure from allies, including the American contingent, over the fact that Canada hasn't presented a plan to meet its spending targets.
NATO countries have agreed to spend at least two per cent of their annual gross domestic product on defence, but Canada is falling far short of that figure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.
Canada
-
Boil-water advisory remains in effect in Halifax, surrounding communities
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
-
Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
-
Here's how the 3-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 105 people, many women and children
A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India has killed at least 105 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, with many women and children among the dead.
-
What to know about the Supreme Court immunity ruling in Trump's 2020 election interference case
The Supreme Court's ruling Monday in former President Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case makes it all but certain that the Republican will not face trial in Washington ahead of the November election.
-
'We thought we were going to die': Thirty injured as 'strong turbulence' forces Air Europa plane to land in Brazil
Thirty passengers were injured after a flight from Madrid to Uruguay was hit by "strong turbulence" and had to make an emergency landing in Brazil, Spanish airline Air Europa said on Monday.
-
British Nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of killing 7 babies, found guilty in attempted killing
A British neonatal nurse who is serving a life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others was convicted Tuesday of trying to kill another infant in her care.
-
Giuliani is disbarred in New York as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump's 2020 election loss
Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.
-
Biden and the Democrats raise US$264 million in 2nd quarter as they seek to calm post-debate anxieties
President Joe Biden 's reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee reported raising US$264 million in the year's second quarter, an impressive haul that may help them calm fears within their own party about last week's shaky debate performance.
Politics
-
-
Friends, partners, allies: Ambassador praises U.S.-Canada relationship
The unmistakable smell of maple syrup and bacon drifted down Pennsylvania Avenue Monday morning not far from the United States Capitol building as families dressed in red and white gathered to celebrate home away from home at the Embassy of Canada in Washington.
-
NDP MP pays back some of the $17,000 her Christmas trip cost taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Health
-
-
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
-
How to exercise when it's too hot outside
How hot is too hot for exercising outdoors? Is it safe to exercise outside at some times of the day? Should younger or older people take more precautions in the heat?
Sci-Tech
-
This smiling robot has a face covered in 'living' skin
The soft, pink blob stares at the camera with glassy eyes — before pulling its face into a dimpled smile.
-
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of 'black box' AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
-
OnlyFans vows it's a safe space. Predators exploit kids there
When a Florida teen went missing, her parents searched her phone, desperate for clues. What they found shocked them. For months, she’d sent nude photos and videos of herself to a man they now feared had abducted her.
Entertainment
-
TV personality Carlos Watson testifies in his trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media
Former TV host Carlos Watson took the witness stand Monday in the criminal trial surrounding the collapse of his Ozy Media, insisting he hadn’t schemed to con the startup's backers.
-
Renauld White, 'The Guiding Light' actor and fashion model, dead at 80
Renauld White, an actor and trailblazing model whose career spanned decades, had died, according to his modelling agency. He was 80.
-
Eddie Murphy is still stung by that David Spade joke on 'Saturday Night Live'
Eddie Murphy is reflecting on some of the 'cheap shots' he feels he's taken over the years.
Business
-
United States looking at all tools to respond to Canada's digital services tax
The Office of the United States Trade Representative says it will do what’s necessary to halt Canada's tax on large foreign digital services companies.
-
Bell files injunction seeking to block Rogers from broadcasting Warner Bros. content
Bell Media is seeking an injunction to block Rogers Communications Inc. from broadcasting Warner Bros. Discovery content on its television channels for two years when it is set to take over the Canadian rights to that programming next January.
-
Tim Hortons' parent company inks two deals to bolster presence in China
Restaurant Brands International says it's spending up to $45 million on two deals intended to boost its presence in China and spur growth in what the company sees as a promising market.
Lifestyle
-
-
-
An Arizona museum tells the stories of ancient animals through their fossilized poop
The Poozeum in Arizona has more than 7,000 samples on display, which examine fossilized excrement and pieces of feces that could potentially be hundreds of thousands of years old.
Sports
-
Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994
Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women's champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since 1994, eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court on Tuesday.
-
Predators add Stamkos, Marchessault in blockbuster moves; NHL teams drop US$1B in free agent frenzy
On the first day of free agency, NHL teams committed a record US$1.12 billion in contracts as more than 100 players changed teams.
-
Even the biggest stars of tennis feel nerves before first-round matches at Wimbledon
Turns out that tennis players, almost uniformly, insist that initial matches at one of their sport's four most prestigious events give them reason to worry, no matter how many times they've won at that stage.
Autos
-
Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Local Spotlight
LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
Raves, weddings, and field trips: GTA residents share memories of shuttered Ontario Science Centre
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
AHS water quality tests come back clean: Calgary moves forward with stabilizing service
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Vancouver
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
-
Grouse Mountain closed again Tuesday after Skyride shutdown stranded hikers
Officials have closed Grouse Mountain for a second day as crews perform maintenance work on the Skyride lift – which was turned off Sunday, leaving some hikers stranded for hours.
Toronto
-
-
-
Liberal MP suggests party needed stronger ground game in Toronto—St. Paul's vote
The co-chair of the Liberals' Ontario campaign is suggesting the party's candidate in the Toronto—St. Paul's byelection needed more time to campaign before the vote.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgarians can now ease back in to normal indoor water use
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin easing their indoor water saving measures and slowly return to normal water use inside their home.
-
Sentencing expected for teen driver in fatal Springbank crash
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 is expected to be sentenced in an Alberta courtroom on Tuesday.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn
Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to begin 2024-25 season with 4-game homestand
The Edmonton Oilers play their first four games of the season at Rogers Place, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
-
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Fire destroys cooling tower, sparks grass fire in industrial area east of Edmonton
A fire that broke out in an industrial area east of Edmonton on Canada Day has destroyed an unused cooling tower.
Atlantic
-
-
First week of July off to sunny start for the Maritimes
After a long weekend which had some periods of rain in the Maritimes, along with some severe thunderstorms in Sunday in New Brunswick, the start of this week is off to a sunny start.
-
Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: P.E.I. police
A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Canada Day
It was a rainy Canada Day for many Manitobans, with a number of communities receiving upwards of 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Regina
-
Canada Day marked by thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes in eastern Sask.
It was an eventful Canada Day in southern Saskatchewan. In addition to celebrations and fireworks, severe weather provided a dangerous spectacle for those living in the Yorkton/Melville area.
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw's long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
University of Regina senior education program receives help from book sale
Seniors will again have a full selection of classes to take this fall at the University of Regina. A group of volunteers have taken over the Lifelong Learning Program after the university discontinued funding last year.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Waterford
A driver has died after a Tuesday morning crash in Norfolk County, police say.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Sudbury, Ont., soccer star earns spot on Olympic team
Sudbury athlete Cloé Lacasse will represent Canada in the Paris 2024 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.
London
-
Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron
OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.
-
Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.
-
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
Barrie
-
Man hand delivers gift to Washago Ont., couple from their Galapagos Islands trip
John Beardmore, who has become known as the Galapagos Postman, is following through with a century-old tradition dating back to the 1800s.
-
Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire
A man of-no-fixed-address was arrested shortly after the dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel Monday.
-
Affordable housing opens this fall in Bradford West Gwillimbury
The County of Simcoe is building affordable units to rent this fall.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg announces new fire chief
The Town of Amherstburg has announced the appointment of a new fire chief.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden resident pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
-
Vancouver Island
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
-
4 people rescued from Grouse Mountain after tram service halted for hours
Officials on Grouse Mountain confirmed a “system fault” warning prompted crews to shut down its Skyride on Sunday afternoon.
Kelowna
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault shoplifting suspect slapped security guard, police say
A 37-year-old has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect June 30.
-
-
N.L.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.