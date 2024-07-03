Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region

As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.

Non-essential travel warnings are in place for the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Union Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada due to Hurricane Beryl.

In the same statement, Canadians were also warned to avoid all travel to Haiti due to the hurricane, as well as threats posed by kidnappings, gang violence, and civil unrest.

More details to come …