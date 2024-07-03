Canada

    • More than 5,500 heat pumps recalled in Canada due to potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure'

    Health Canada recalls thousands of Amana, Daikin and Goodman-branded heat pumps due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.' (Health Canada) Health Canada recalls thousands of Amana, Daikin and Goodman-branded heat pumps due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.' (Health Canada)
    Health Canada is recalling a variety thousands of popular heat pumps across the country due to a potential risk of “excessive heat exposure.”

    Last month, the federal agency said Amana, Daikin and Goodman-branded pumps are were being recalled as a power interruption can lead to the product overheating when the power comes back on – even if the thermostat is in cooling mode.

    Nine models for both Amana and Daikin are were affected by the recall, as well as four Goodman-branded pumps. 

    “(A)pproximately 5,549 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 56,028 were sold in the United States,” the recall said, adding that the products were sold between May 2022 and April 2024.

    There have been no injury reports or reported incidents of overheating, as of June 13.

    A corrective update is available for the affected products and the health agency advices advises turning off any unit that has not yet received the update, unless there is an immediate need for air conditioning.

    Daikin Comfort Technologies is updating the software remotely for all affected units connected to Wi-Fi, but those with heat pumps not connected to Wi-Fi are instructed to head to the company’s website for instructions on how to perform the update. 

