Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff

DANA POINT, Calif. -

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city's building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

“At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property,” the statement said.

“The house is fine, it's not threatened and it will not be red-tagged,” the owner, Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, told KCAL-TV. “The city agrees that there's no major structural issue with the house.”

More rain is in the Southern California forecast, arriving by late Sunday night and possibly lasting into Wednesday.