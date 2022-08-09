Marine General Michael Langley takes over U.S. Africa Command, sees challenges

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley speaks during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine the nominations at the Capitol Hill, on July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Lt. Gen. Michael Langley speaks during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine the nominations at the Capitol Hill, on July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social