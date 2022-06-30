Marcos takes helm in Philippines, silent on father's abuses
Marcos takes helm in Philippines, silent on father's abuses
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.
His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed "People Power" revolt booted his father from office and into global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of the end of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s tyrannical rule.
But in his inaugural speech, Marcos Jr. defended the legacy of his late father, who he said accomplished many things that had not been done since the country's independence.
"He got it done, sometimes with the needed support, sometimes without. So will it be with his son," he said to applause from his supporters in the crowd. "You will get no excuses from me."
"My father built more and better roads, produced more rice than all administrations before his," Marcos Jr. said. He praised the infrastructure projects by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who ended his six-year term also with a legacy of violence, strong-man rule and contempt for those who stood in his path.
The new president called for unity, saying "we will go farther together than against each other. He did not touch on the human rights atrocities and plunder his father was accused of, saying he would not talk about the past but the future.
Activists and survivors of the martial law era under his father protested Marcos Jr.'s inauguration, which took place at a noontime ceremony at the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Thousands of police officers, including anti-riot contingents, SWAT commandos and snipers, were deployed in the bayside tourist district for security.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, were among foreign dignitaries, who attended the event, which featured a 21-gun salute, a military parade and air force jet fly-bys.
"Wow is this really happening?" asked Bonifacio Ilagan, a 70-year-old activist who was detained and severely tortured by counterinsurgency forces during the elder Marcos's rule. "For victims of martial law like me, this is a nightmare."
Marching in the streets, the protesters displayed placards that read, "Never again to martial law" and "Reject Marcos-Duterte."
Such historical baggage and antagonism stand to hound Marcos Jr. during a six-year presidency beginning at a time of intense crises.
The Philippines has been among the countries worst-hit in Asia by the two-year coronavirus pandemic, after more than 60,000 deaths and extended lockdowns sent the economy to its worst recession since World War II and worsened poverty, unemployment and hunger. As the pandemic was easing early this year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation soaring and sparked fears of food shortages.
Last week, Marcos Jr. announced he would serve as secretary of agriculture temporarily after he takes office to prepare for possible food supply emergencies.
He also inherits decades-old Muslim and communist insurgencies, crime, gaping inequality and political divisions inflamed by his election.
Congress last month proclaimed his landslide victory, as well as that of his running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, in the vice-presidential race.
"I ask you all pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when the president does well, the country does well," he said after his congressional proclamation.
Marcos Jr. received more than 31 million votes and Sara Duterte more than 32 million of the more than 55 million votes cast in the May 9 election -- massive victories that will provide them robust political capital as they face tremendous challenges as well as doubts arising from their fathers' reputations. It was the first majority presidential victory in the Philippines in decades.
Outgoing President Duterte presided over a brutal anti-drugs campaign that left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead in an unprecedented scale of killings the International Criminal Court was investigating as a possible crime against humanity. The probe was suspended in November, but the ICC chief prosecutor has asked that it be resumed immediately.
Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have faced calls to help prosecute her father and cooperate with the international court.
Marcos Jr., a former governor, congressman and senator, has refused to acknowledge massive human rights abuses and corruption that marked his father's reputation.
During the campaign, he and Sara Duterte avoided controversial issues and focused on a vague call for national unity.
His father was toppled by a largely peaceful pro-democracy uprising in 1986, and died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he, his family and cronies amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while in office.
A Hawaii court later found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion to more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.
Imelda Marcos and her children were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991 to engineer a stunning reversal of their political fortunes, helped by a well-funded social media campaign to refurbish the family name. Imelda, the 92-year-old family matriarch, sat in at the inauguration in a traditional light-blue Filipiniana dress, kissed her son and posed for pictures on the stage.
Marcos Jr.'s alliance with Sara Duterte, whose father remains popular despite his human rights record, and a powerful name of one of the country's most well-known political dynasties, helped him capture the presidency. Many Filipinos too remained poor and grew disenchanted with post-Marcos administrations, Manila-based analyst Richard Heydarian said.
"These allowed the Marcoses to present themselves as the alternative," Heydarian said. "An unregulated social media landscape allowed their disinformation network to rebrand the dark days of martial law as supposedly the golden age of the Philippines."
Along metropolitan Manila's main avenue, democracy shrines and monuments erected after Marcos' 1986 downfall stand prominently. The anniversary of his ouster is celebrated each year as a special national holiday, and a presidential commission that has worked for decades to recover ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses still exists.
Marcos Jr. has not explained how he will deal with such stark reminders of the past.
------
Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan, Aaron Favila and Iya Forbes in Manila, Philippines, and Kiko Rosario in Bangkok contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.
Canada
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
Canada Day celebrations take new approach to honour Indigenous Peoples
Many communities are reimagining Canada Day celebrations to recognize Indigenous Peoples, as the country continues to reckon with its legacy following the discovery of possible unmarked graves at former residential schools.
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Travellers flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a shock this summer as airlines will likely need to cancel some flights — or destinations altogether.
World
-
Marcos takes helm in Philippines, silent on father's abuses
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.
-
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.
-
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
New Zealand's government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations.
-
Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out
A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and top security officials visited the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall.
-
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa, but kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.
-
U.K. royals' spending up 17 per cent, mostly for palace overhaul costs
The British monarchy's publicly-funded spending rose by 17 per cent to 102.4 million pounds (US$124 million) in the past year, with the renovation of Buckingham Palace taking up a large part of the expenses, royal accounts published Thursday showed.
Politics
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
-
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Health
-
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
-
TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
Canadians are inviting abortion-seekers from the U.S. with algorithm-friendly code words such as 'camping' or 'shopping.' Despite the best intentions, however, abortion advocates say these personal gestures of hospitality raise safety and privacy concerns.
-
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Sci-Tech
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.
-
Sam Asghari on his 'surreal' marriage to Britney Spears
Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to the 'amazing' Britney Spears in his first interview since their June wedding.
-
Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement, thanks to Jamie Foxx
After an eight-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is making movies again. Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is set to star in the new Netflix film 'Back in Action,' alongside Jamie Foxx. The two previously starred together in 2014's 'Annie,' Diaz's last feature film appearance.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.3 per cent in April, but contracted in May
Economic growth slowed in April and Statistics Canada said Thursday its early estimate for May pointed to a contraction for the month amid weakness in the resource, manufacturing and construction sectors.
-
Air Canada stock nosedives after carrier slashes summer schedule
Air Canada's stock fell seven per cent in early morning trading after the carrier announced major cuts to its summer flight schedule.
-
OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to boost production of crude by an amount that will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump and energy-fuelled inflation plaguing the global economy.
Lifestyle
-
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Sports
-
Ugo Humbert arrives on court without his rackets but goes on to produce biggest Wimbledon shock so far
Ugo Humbert arrived on Wimbledon's No.2 court with most of the essentials needed for his second-round match against Casper Ruud -- except for his rackets.
-
Stolen Olympic gold medal found behind Calif. barbershop
A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Saint John to celebrate Memorial Cup win with parade today
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Autos
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.