    • Man fatally shot aboard Philadelphia bus in 3rd fatal bus-related shooting in 3 days

    Police respond to a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Police respond to a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    PHILADELPHIA -

    A passenger shot aboard a bus in Philadelphia has died from his wounds, marking the third time in three days that someone was killed while riding, entering or leaving a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus.

    The most recent shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when police said someone who apparently had just gotten off a bus suddenly started firing back inside. A 37-year-old man was hit at least twice in the chest, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

    The shooter ran away and was not in police custody as of Wednesday. Authorities have not released the victim's name, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

    The shooting came a day after a 17-year-old student was killed and four other people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a bus stop. The victims included two women who were riding on a bus.

    Another fatal shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when a 27-year-old man was killed by another passenger moments after they both got off a bus. Witnesses told police that the victim and the other man had argued aboard the bus, but a motive remains under investigation.

    Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope

    The James Webb Space Telescope since becoming operational in 2022 has uncovered numerous surprises about what things were like in the universe's early stages. We now can add one more - observations of a galaxy that was already "dead" when the universe was only five per cent of its current age.

