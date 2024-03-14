Macron again declines to rule out western troops in Ukraine, but says they're not needed now

Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia as he reiterated his position Thursday that sending western troops into Ukraine shouldn't be ruled out, though he said today's situation doesn't require it.
In an interview on French national television TF1 and France 2, Macron was asked about the prospect of sending western troops to Ukraine, which he publicly raised last month in comments that prompted pushback from other European leaders who stressed they had no plans to do so.
"We're not in that situation today," he said, but added that "all these options are possible."
Macron, who is the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces, declined to describe in which situation France would be ready to send troops. He said the responsibility for prompting such a move would lie with Moscow -- "It wouldn't be us" -- and said France would not lead an offensive into Ukraine against Russia.
But he also said, "Today, to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak."
Macron described the Russia-Ukraine war as "existential" to France and Europe.
"If war was to spread to Europe, it would be Russia's sole choice and sole responsibility. But for us to decide today to be weak, to decide today that we would not respond, is being defeated already. And I don't want that," he said.
Macron's televised interview comes after the French parliament debated the country's Ukraine strategy this week. Both the National Assembly and the Senate approved in symbolic votes the 10-year bilateral security agreement signed last month between Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Macron said he will work on bringing further support to Ukraine at a meeting scheduled on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin.
Last month, the French president appeared isolated on the European stage after his remarks at a Paris conference on Ukraine prompted an outcry from others leaders. Scholz, in particular, appeared to contradict Macron, saying participants had agreed there will be "no ground troops" on Ukrainian soil sent by European states.
French officials later sought to clarify Macron's remarks and tamp down the backlash, while insisting on the need to send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot win in Ukraine.
Scholz on Wednesday appeared dismissive of any speculation of frictions between France and Germany, saying he has a "very good personal relationship" with Macron.
France, Germany and Poland will meet as the so-called Weimar Triangle, and the grouping is especially important now that "we are all so concerned about the terrible consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine," Scholz said.
Supporting Ukraine "is a very concrete and very practical question of whether there is enough ammunition, enough artillery, enough air defence -- many things that play a major role. And discussing and advancing this cooperation once again is what is needed right now," Scholz said.
------
AP writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to the story.
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
More than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations targeting vessels will escalate to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.
Prosecutors said Thursday they're open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president's lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.
A man calling himself Prophet Ishmael was charged in a Zimbabwean court Thursday after police raided the compound where he led a religious sect and found more than 250 children being kept away from school and used as cheap labour.
A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight this month repeatedly tried to open the cockpit door, prompting flight attendants to barricade the door and have the man restrained until landing, court documents filed in federal court allege.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January because of the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged that the government will meet its fiscal targets in the upcoming federal budget, but economists say achieving that goal will be challenging as the deficit tracks higher.
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
Researchers in India have for the first time documented how Asian elephants bury dead calves.
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house, alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse.
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel's conviction for the murder of an associate more than a decade ago was quashed on Thursday, with a London court ruling that attempts to bribe the trial jury meant the conviction was unsafe.
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
The parent company of Sobeys is looking ahead to sunnier economic times, betting the shift to discount grocery stores that’s been boosting sales industry-wide won’t be permanent.
The famous Beavers statue in Fredericton will return to the public after a restoration period.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
With the NHL playoffs looming, the Vancouver Canucks are finding they still have lessons to learn.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.