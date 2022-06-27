Lawyers want 101-year-old alleged ex-Nazi guard acquitted

Lawyers want 101-year-old alleged ex-Nazi guard acquitted

In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 file photo a man walks through the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) during International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers (18 miles), north of Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file) In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 file photo a man walks through the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) during International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers (18 miles), north of Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social