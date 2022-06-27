Lawyers want 101-year-old alleged ex-Nazi guard acquitted
Lawyers asked a German court Monday to acquit a 101-year-old man charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder for allegedly serving as an SS guard at a Second World War Nazi concentration camp.
The defendant, whose name wasn't released due to German privacy laws, allegedly worked at the Sachsenhausen camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing.
In their closing statement, the man's lawyers argued that there was no evidence their client had actively assisted in any killings.
The man has denied ever working at the camp, but prosecutors presented numerous documents containing his name, date and place of birth, to argue that he did. They have asked the court to impose a five-year sentence on the defendant.
Sachsenhausen was established in 1936 just north of Berlin as the first new camp after Adolf Hitler gave the SS full control of the Nazi concentration camp system. Exact numbers on those killed vary, with upper estimates of some 100,000, though scholars suggest figures of 40,000 to 50,000 are likely more accurate.
The Neuruppin court is expected to rule on the case Tuesday.
