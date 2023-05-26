Lawsuit brought by man who said he was sexually abused by Roman Catholic bishop settled

In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, Rev. William Tourigny, center, pastor of St. Rose de Lima Parish, in Chicopee, Mass., bows at the altar as he offers Mass at the Catholic church. When Tourigny, 66, was ordained in 1980, the Springfield diocese had more than 300 priests serving 136 parishes. Since then, the ranks of priests have shrunk by more than half and nearly 60 of the parishes have closed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, Rev. William Tourigny, center, pastor of St. Rose de Lima Parish, in Chicopee, Mass., bows at the altar as he offers Mass at the Catholic church. When Tourigny, 66, was ordained in 1980, the Springfield diocese had more than 300 priests serving 136 parishes. Since then, the ranks of priests have shrunk by more than half and nearly 60 of the parishes have closed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social