Kremlin opponent defiant in statement during treason trial
Jailed Kremlin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. likened judicial proceedings against him on Monday to the sham Stalin-era and later proceedings that condemned his countrymen to prison or death sentences.
Kara-Murza also said he's proud of his public statements and behaviour for which he's facing charges of treason and spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine.
A journalist and a prominent government opponent who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, Kara-Murza has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago. He made his comments near the end of his closed-door trial in a statement posted on Russian social media sites.
Speaking to a Moscow court, he said the level of opaqueness about the charges against him surpassed the trials of Soviet dissidents in the 1960s and 1970s, and the language used against him was reminiscent of the 1930s, when Soviet citizens were arrested on fabricated charges and put on show trials.
Lawyer Maria Esimont, who is representing Kara-Murza, reported that a verdict is expected April 17, with the prosecutor requesting a 25-year sentence to be served in a "strict regime" prison colony where conditions are harsh and prisoners are held in locked cells rather than in barracks.
The charges against Kara-Murza stem from his March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia's military action in Ukraine. Investigators added the treason charges while he was in custody.
In his statement, Kara-Murza said he was jailed for his political views, "for speaking out against the war in Ukraine, for many years of struggle against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's dictatorship."
"Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it," he said, adding that he looks forward to a day "when those who kindled and unleashed this war, and not those who tried to stop it, are recognized as criminals."
Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading "false information" about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls "a special military operation."
Kara-Murza was an associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015. Russian officials have denied responsibility for the poisonings Kara-Murza alleges occurred in 2015 and 2017.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Weight loss may mean a risk of death for older adults, study shows
A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Canada
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
World
-
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police during parade opposing Good Friday Agreement
A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
-
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.
-
Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska heli-skiing crash death
The family of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the accident but succumbed to his injuries in the hours between the crash and when a rescue was launched.
-
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
-
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the U.S.
The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. The shooting is the 15th mass killing, in which four or more people died other than the perpetrator, in the country this year.
-
U.S. finds WSJ reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained
The Biden administration formally determined Monday that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been 'wrongfully detained.'
Politics
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
-
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine, rather than launching a probe of its own.
-
As content creators await the passing of Bill C-11, some say it's still too ambiguous
Bill C-11 is awaiting a final vote in the Senate, and is likely to become law in the next several weeks. But even after almost a year of debate and revisions, some content creators say the proposed law is too ambiguous, and they have no new assurances about what it will mean for them.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
U.S. Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday appealed a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S., calling the decision 'extraordinary and unprecedented.'
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story'
Reality television star Kim Kardashian will turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network's anthology series "American Horror Story," co-creator Ryan Murphy said on Monday.
Business
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
-
Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project involving Hydro Quebec
A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won all regulatory approvals only to be rebuked by state residents in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a jury is being asked to decide a complicated constitutional matter -- whether developers have a vested right to complete the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project, which would supply Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.
-
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
U.S. President Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
-
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Autos
-
Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment in the past few months.
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.