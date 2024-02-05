King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties

King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” reads a statement from Buckingham Palace.

However, the King will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual, the statement goes on to say.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continues.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

In late January, the 75-year-old King was hospitalized at the private London Clinic to undergo a planned “corrective procedure” for his enlarged prostate.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He had reportedly opted to share news of the procedure publically to encourage other men to seek treatment for similar ailments – a suggestion shared again on Monday:

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” reads the statement.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.