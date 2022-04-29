Kim warns North Korea would 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week.
Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
KCNA said Kim called his military officials to praise their work during Monday's parade, where the North showcased the biggest weapons in its nuclear arsenal, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the U.S. homeland. The North also rolled out a variety of shorter-range solid-fuel missiles designed to be fired from land vehicles or submarines, which pose a growing threat to South Korea and Japan.
KCNA didn't say when Kim's meeting with military brass took place.
The parade marking the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army came as Kim revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions.
Speaking to thousands of troops and spectators mobilized for the parade, Kim vowed to develop his nuclear forces at the "fastest possible speed" and threatened to use them if provoked. He said his nuclear weapons would "never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent" in situations where the North faces external threats to its "fundamental interests."
Kim's comments suggested he would continue a provocative run in weapons testing to dial up the pressure on Washington and Seoul. South Korea will inaugurate a new conservative government in May that could take a harder line on Pyongyang following the engagement polices of outgoing liberal President Moon Jae-in that produced few results.
Kim's threat to use his nuclear forces to protect his country's ambiguously defined "fundamental interests" possibly portends an escalatory nuclear doctrine that could pose greater concern for South Korea, Japan and the United States, experts say.
North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons launches so far this year, including its first full-range test of an ICBM since 2017, while Kim exploits a favorable environment to push forward its weapons program as the U.N. Security Council remains divided and effectively paralyzed over Russia's war in Ukraine.
There are also signs that North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017. Some experts say the North may try to conduct a new test sometime between the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on May 10 and his planned summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21 to maximize its political effect.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said the United States was aware of reports that North Korea could be preparing to conduct a nuclear test, which she said would be deeply destabilizing for the region and undermine the global non-proliferation regime,
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing activity and instead engage in serious and sustained dialogue," she said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim's recent remarks followed a fiery statement released by his powerful sister earlier this month in which she blasted South Korea's defense minister for touting preemptive strike capabilities against the North. She said her country's nuclear forces would annihilate the South's conventional forces if provoked.
Yoon, during his campaign, also talked about enhancing the South's preemptive strike capabilities and missile defenses. He also vowed to strengthen South Korea's defense in conjunction with its alliance with the United States.
While Kim's collection of ICBMs has grabbed much international attention, North Korea since 2019 has also been expanding its arsenal of short-range solid-fuel missiles threatening South Korea.
The North describes some of those missiles as "tactical" weapons, which experts say communicates a threat to arm them with smaller battlefield nuclear bombs and proactively use them during conventional warfare to blunt the stronger conventional forces of South Korea and the United States. About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in the South.
North Korea may use its next nuclear test to claim that it has acquired the ability to build a small nuclear warhead to fit on those missiles or other weapons it recently tested, including a purported hypersonic missile and a long-range cruise missile, analysts say. Smaller warheads would also be necessary for the North's pursuit of a multi-warhead ICBM.
"Solid-fueled missiles are easier to hide, move and launch quickly, making them less vulnerable to a preemptive strike," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul's Ewha Womans University.
"Taken together with ambitions for tactical nuclear warheads, submarine-based launch capabilities, and more sophisticated ICBMs, Pyongyang is not simply looking to deter an attack. Its goals extend to outrunning South Korea in an arms race and coercing the United States to reduce sanctions enforcement and security cooperation with Seoul," Easley added.
Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over a potential easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps.
Kim has stuck to his goals of simultaneously developing nuclear weapons and the country's dismal economy in the face of international pressure and has shown no willingness to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence in downtown Ottawa on day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker event
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
Protesters arrested Friday as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
Canada
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence in downtown Ottawa on day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker event
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday along with 13 additional deaths.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
Third B.C. poultry flock tests positive for avian flu in Kootenay region
A small poultry flock in British Columbia's Kootenay region has tested positive for the avian flu, the third known outbreak in the province.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Rocket attack destroys Odessa airport runway
What's happening in Ukraine on Saturday: A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odessa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said Saturday.
-
Americans bring 'souvenir' artillery shell to Israel airport
A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
-
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
-
U.K. lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
-
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest U.S. wildfires
Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate during the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain.
-
Alabama authorities searching for a murder suspect and the corrections officer who removed him from jail
Authorities in Lauderdale County, Alabama, are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate charged with murder who went missing Friday morning.
Politics
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Former Tory MP Leona Alleslev misses fundraising deadline for leadership race
Former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev says she has failed to raise the thousands of dollars needed to make it as a candidate in the party's leadership race.
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
Satellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
Satellites have detected methane emissions from belching cows at a California feedlot, marking the first time emissions from livestock - a major component of agricultural methane - could be measured from space.
-
Researchers develop eye-scanning app that can screen people for Alzheimer's, ADHD
Researchers at the University of California San Diego say they've developed a smartphone app that could screen users for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's or ADHD, by scanning their eye.
Entertainment
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.
-
Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian
A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.
-
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Business
-
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Prices for Russian credit default swaps -- insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default -- plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.
-
India seizes US$725 million from Chinese company Xiaomi
Indian authorities on Saturday seized US$725 million from Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi, accusing it of breaking the country's foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad, officials said.
-
China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue
China's manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in an attempt to stem COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a survey released Saturday.
Lifestyle
-
A couple couldn't make it in time to a Vegas wedding chapel. They got married on a Southwest flight instead
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honor.
-
Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice on cereal
Looking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that's made specifically for orange juice.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended 324 games over sex assault allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for a record two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.
-
102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record
Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma has achieved her goal of running 102 marathons in as many days, setting an unofficial women's world record.
-
Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence
COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. That will change next week when the Leafs, Oilers and Flames open the post-season in front of die-hard spectators no doubt eager to make up for lost time.
Autos
-
New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.