Kenya ready to lead multinational force to Haiti

NAIROBI -

Kenya is ready to lead a multinational force into Haiti, which is experiencing a surge in violence between police and gangs, its foreign minister said on Saturday.

An escalation of violence by Haiti's armed gangs is driving a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council and major potential contribution countries to act fast to create the conditions for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti.

"At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti," Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said in a statement.

"Kenya's commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations."

Haiti's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Mutua said the planned deployment from Kenya is still subject to getting a UN Security Council mandate and Kenyan authorisations.

"An Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks," he said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; additional reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City; editing by Giles Elgood)