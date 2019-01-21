

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- California senator and former Montreal high-schooler Kamala Harris is using the platform of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to declare she wants to be the first black woman to be elected president of the United States.

Harris, a high-profile Democrat who lived in Quebec in the 1970s and 1980s while her mother taught at McGill University, announced her presidential bid this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America."

In her new autobiography, "The Truths we Hold," the 54-year-old lawyer and former prosecutor touches only briefly on her time growing up in Canada's snowy climes -- she writes that being away from home reinforced her love for the country she now aspires to lead.

She'll make her official announcement later this week in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., and plans to have her campaign headquarters in Baltimore, an hour's drive north of the national capital.

Harris is just one of several Democratic presidential hopefuls, declared and otherwise, who are using the national holiday to talk up the importance of King's civil-rights battle and the issue of America's racial divides -- sure to feature prominently in the fight against President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have public events scheduled, as do a number of other possible contenders, including former vice-president Joe Biden, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and senators Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders.

Harris is framing her campaign through her courtroom experience. The theme of her nascent campaign is "Kamala Harris, for the people," the same words she spoke as a prosecutor, trying a case in the courtroom.

Before her 2016 victory in the Senate race, Harris made her career in law enforcement. She served as the district attorney in San Francisco before she was elected to serve as attorney general.

Harris is likely to face questions about her law enforcement record, particularly after the Black Lives Matter movement and activists across the country pushed for a criminal justice overhaul. Harris's prosecutorial record has recently come under new scrutiny after a blistering opinion piece in The New York Times criticized her repeated claim that she was a "progressive prosecutor," focused on changing a broken criminal justice system from within.

Harris addressed her law enforcement background in her book. She argued it was a "false choice" to decide between supporting the police and advocating for greater scrutiny of law enforcement.

She "knew that there was an important role on the inside, sitting at the table where the decisions were being made," she wrote. "When activists came marching and banging on the doors, I wanted to be on the other side to let them in."

Harris supported legislation that passed the Senate last year that overhauled the criminal justice system, particularly when it comes to sentencing rules.

---

With files from The Associated Press' Juana Summers