What to know about the NATO military alliance and how it is helping Ukraine

Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the world’s biggest security organization just as Russia presses its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The three-day summit, which begins Tuesday, will focus on ways to reassure Ukraine of NATO’s enduring support and offer some hope to its war-weary citizens that their country might survive the biggest land conflict in Europe in decades.
Much of what NATO can do for Ukraine, and indeed for global security, is misunderstood. Often the alliance is thought of as the sum of all U.S. relations with its European partners, from imposing sanctions and other costs on Russia to sending arms and ammunition.
But as an organization, its brief is limited to the defense by military means of its 32 member countries — the sacred Three Musketeers-like vow of all for one, one for all — and a commitment to help keep the peace in Europe and North America.
That also means not being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia. Here's a look at NATO and how it's aiding Ukraine:
What is NATO?
Founded in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed by 12 nations to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Dealing with Moscow is in its DNA.
NATO’s ranks have grown since the Washington Treaty was signed 75 years ago — to 32 countries after Sweden joined this year, worried by an increasingly aggressive Russia.
NATO’s collective security guarantee — Article 5 of the treaty — underpins its credibility. It's a political commitment by all member countries to come to the aid of any member whose sovereignty or territory might be under attack. Ukraine would meet those criteria, but it is only a partner, not a member.
NATO’s doors are open to any European country that wants to join and can meet the requirements and obligations. Importantly, NATO takes its decisions by consensus, so every member has a veto.
Who's in charge?
The United States is the most powerful member. It spends much more on defense than any other ally and far outweighs its partners in terms of military muscle. So Washington drives the agenda.
NATO’s day-to-day work is led by its secretary-general — former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, until he is replaced on Oct. 1 by outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
NATO’s top civilian official chairs almost weekly meetings of ambassadors in the North Atlantic Council at its Brussels headquarters. He chairs other “NACs” at ministerial level and summits of heads of state and government. Stoltenberg runs NATO HQ. He does not order the allies around. His job is to encourage consensus and speak on behalf of all 32 members.
NATO’s military headquarters is based nearby in Mons, Belgium. It is always run by a top U.S. officer. The current supreme allied commander Europe is Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli.
What is NATO doing to help Ukraine?
Even though most allies believe that Russia could pose an existential threat to Europe, NATO itself is not arming Ukraine. As an organization, NATO possesses no weapons of any kind. Collectively, the alliance provides only non-lethal support — fuel, combat rations, medical supplies and body armor, as well as equipment to counter drones or mines.
But members do send arms on their own or in groups.
NATO is helping Ukraine’s armed forces shift from Soviet-era military doctrine to modern thinking. It’s also helping strengthen Ukraine’s defense and security institutions.
In Washington, NATO leaders will endorse a new plan to coordinate the delivery of equipment to Ukraine and training for its armed forces. The leaders will renew a vow that Ukraine will join the alliance one day, but not while it’s at war.
Why is NATO stationing more troops on its European borders?
While some allies have left open the possibility of sending military personnel to Ukraine, NATO itself has no plans to do this.
But a key part of the commitment for allies to defend one another is to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin, or any other adversary, from launching an attack in the first place. Finland and Sweden joined NATO recently over concern about this.
With the war in its third year, NATO now has 500,000 military personnel on high readiness to counter any attack, whether it be on land, at sea, by air or in cyberspace.
The alliance has doubled the number of battle groups along its eastern flank, bordering Russia and Ukraine. Allies are almost continuously conducting military exercises. One of them this year, Steadfast Defender, involved around 90,000 troops operating across Europe.
Isn't the U.S. doing the heavy lifting?
Due to high U.S. defense spending over many years, America’s armed forces benefit not only from greater troop numbers and superior weapons but also from significant transport and logistics assets.
Other allies are starting to spend more though. After years of cuts, NATO members committed to ramp up their national defense budgets in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
The aim was for each ally to be spending two per cent of gross domestic product on defense within a decade. A year ago, with no end to the war in sight, they agreed to make 2% a spending floor, rather than a ceiling.
A record 23 countries are expected to be close to the spending target this year, up from only three a decade ago.
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
After President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts spiraled into chaos following his debate fiasco last month, Democrats who have both stood by and abandoned Biden since then see Tuesday as a decisive day for the president’s political future.
At least 19 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school complex that was housing displaced people near Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The leftist coalition that won the most seats in France's National Assembly in surprise results demanded on Tuesday the immediate right to form a government, even though no grouping won a majority of seats.
Police in Peru said Tuesday they have found the body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.
Rescuers searched the rubble of Ukraine's biggest children's hospital on Tuesday for more dead and wounded, a day after authorities say a Russian missile leveled a wing of the Kyiv facility during a massive daytime barrage that killed at least 42 people throughout the country.
President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting in Washington this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the world’s biggest security organization just as Russia presses its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Tuesday that she has received a draft offer from Ottawa to overhaul Indigenous child-welfare systems, but insists she cannot say publicly how much money is on the table.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to gather with NATO leaders Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression toward Ukraine.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
A Massachusetts man has regained his voice after surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and, in a pioneering move, replaced it with a donated one.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday that they intend to bring new sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein as they anticipate a November retrial for the disgraced media mogul.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Alec Baldwin’s trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will decide whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Bell says it has acquired a pair of technical services companies as part of its plan to strengthen its cloud services business.
Restaurant and bar owners are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the impact of the LCBO strike on their businesses as they struggle to secure inventory, the president and CEO of Restaurants Canada says.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to spin off its pork business into a new publicly traded company.
Visitors to Copenhagen who engage in environmentally-friendly activities such as litter picking or traveling on public transport could be rewarded with free food, cultural experiences and tours as part of a new pilot program.
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won US$5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket that she only bought because a scheduled family trip didn't go as planned.
Spain and France meet in the semifinals of the European Championship on Tuesday. The match pits one of the highest-scoring teams against one of the lowest as France captain Kylian Mbappé has struggled to get to grips with his mask.
England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday's final.
Top-seeded Jannik Sinner was treated by a trainer and left the court during the third set, seemingly surged in the fourth and then faltered again in the fifth, eventually losing to Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Starting on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned in much of B.C.’s Interior as the province heats up.
The Fort Nelson First Nation in northeast British Columbia has issued a wildfire evacuation order for a remote riverside reserve, telling residents and visitors they must immediately leave by boat.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Ottawa paramedics say a man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary.
With temperatures sitting above 33 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
Tracy Finnegan wishes she had more weeds in her yard. Creeping bellflower, oxeye daisy, plantain, chickweed – all are full of the nutrients her four tortoises (escape artist Fred, socialites Velma and Daphne, and her first, Kokanee) require.
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Despite restructuring and reducing staff, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA Thames Valley) says that without increased funding, it will not be able to maintain service levels.
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
Kieran McKenzie wonders if the city could do more to ensure proper air conditioning in buildings.
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
A Chatham-Kent animal sanctuary recruited the help of about 40 people to try to catch two sheep near E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.