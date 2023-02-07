Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

Evidence # 226, a raincoat, is seen during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool) Evidence # 226, a raincoat, is seen during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

PM Trudeau presenting premiers with health-care funding offer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is presenting the federal government's offer for billions in new health-care funding to the provinces and territories at a highly anticipated meeting in Ottawa today. At the first in-person meeting of all First Ministers in years, Trudeau is set to outline how much money his government is willing to provide, and what his expectations are for improving care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with media as he arrives for a health care meeting with premiers, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.

Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey

Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.

Quake deaths pass 6,200 as Turkiye, Syria seek survivors

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise.

