Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
The 39th president's latest milestone comes as The Carter Center, which the Carters established together after their one White House term, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world.
Jason Carter, the former president's grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy.
"He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God's plan for him," the younger Carter, 47, said, "and that's just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he's going."
Carter Center leaders said the former president, who survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and a serious fall at home in 2019, already has enjoyed reading congratulatory messages sent by well-wishers around the world via social media and the centre's website. But Jason Carter said his grandfather is mostly looking forward to a simple day that includes watching his favorite Major League Baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, on television.
"He's still 100% with it, even though daily life things are a lot harder now," Jason Carter said. "But one thing I guarantee. He will watch all the Braves games this weekend."
James Earl Carter Jr. won the 1976 presidential election after beginning the campaign as a little-known one-term Georgia governor. His surprise performance in the Iowa caucuses established the small, Midwestern state as an epicentre of presidential politics. Carter went on to defeat President Gerald Ford in the general election, largely on the strength of sweeping the South before his native region shifted heavily to Republicans.
A Naval Academy alumnus, Navy officer and peanut farmer, Carter won in no small part because of his promise never to lie to an electorate weary over the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal that resulted in Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency in 1974. Four years later, unable to tame inflation and salve voter anger over American hostages held in Iran, Carter lost 44 states to Ronald Reagan. He returned home to Georgia in 1981 at the age of 56.
The former first couple almost immediately began planning The Carter Center. It opened in Atlanta in 1982 as a first-of-its-kind effort for a former president. The stated mission: to advance peace, human rights and public health causes around the world. Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He travelled internationally into his 80s and 90s, and he did not retire officially from the board until 2020.
Since opening, the center has monitored elections in 113 countries, said CEO Paige Alexander, and Carter has acted individually as a mediator in many countries, as well. Carter Center efforts have nearly eradicated the guinea worm, a parasite spread through unclean drinking water and painful to humans. Rosalynn Carter has steered programs designed to reduce stigma attached to mental health conditions.
"He's enjoying his retirement," said Alexander, who assumed her role in 2020, about the time Jason Carter took over for his grandfather. But "he spends a lot of time thinking about the projects that he started and the projects that we're continuing."
Alexander cited the guinea worm eradication effort as a highlight. Carter set the goal in 1986, when there were about 3.5 million cases annually across 21 countries, with a concentration in sub-Saharan Africa. So far this year, Alexander said, there are six known cases in two countries.
In 2019, Carter used his final annual message at the center to lament that his post-presidency had been largely silent on climate change. Jason Carter said the center's leadership is still exploring ways to combat the climate crisis. But he offered no timetable. "We won't duplicate other effective efforts," Carter said, explaining that one of the center's strategic principles is to prioritize causes and places that no other advocacy organizations have engaged.
On elections and democracy, perhaps the most unpredictable turn is that Jimmy Carter has lived to see the center turn its efforts to the home front. The centre now has programs to combat mistrust in the democratic process in the United States. Carter Center personnel monitored Georgia's recount of U.S. presidential ballots in the state in 2020 after then-President Donald Trump argued the outcome was rigged. Multiple recounts in Georgia and other states affirmed the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory.
"Certainly, we never thought we would end up coming home to do democracy and conflict resolution around our elections," Jason Carter said. "(But) we couldn't go be this incredible democracy and human rights organization overseas without ensuring that we were adding our voice and our expertise ... in the U.S."
Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, the centre has asked candidates -- regardless of party -- to sign onto a set of fair election principles, including committing to the peaceful transfer of power. Among those who have signed commitments: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
Carter himself has mostly retreated from politics. For years after his 1980 defeat, Democrats steered clear of him. He enjoyed a resurgence in recent election cycles, drawing visits from several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls and, in 2021, from President Joe Biden, who in 1976 was the first U.S. senator to endorse Carter's presidential bid. With inflation now at its highest levels since the late 1970s and early 1980s, some Republicans are bringing up Carter again as an attack line on Biden and Democrats.
Jason Carter said the former president reads and watches the news daily, and sometimes accepts calls or visits from political figures. But, he added, the former president isn't expected to appear publicly to endorse any candidates ahead of November.
"His people that he feels sort of the closest connection with now are the folks in Plains, at his church and other places," Jason Carter said. "But, you know, his partner No. 1, 2 and 3 is my grandma, right? He has outlived friends and so many of his advisers and the people that he accomplished so much with in the past, but they've never been lonely because they've always had each other."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
In pictures: Hurricane Ian’s devastation laid bare in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Canada
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
World
-
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe's largest nuclear plant, Ukraine's nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security.
-
Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked Saturday's anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.
-
In pictures: Hurricane Ian’s devastation laid bare in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
-
Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election
Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead going into Sunday's presidential race against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and is within sight of an outright victory, fresh polls showed on Saturday.
-
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation's most powerful office -- but on the eve of Brazil's general election Sunday, the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, wasn't just walking free, but was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace.
-
'French Spiderman' climbs first skyscraper with son in Barcelona
Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the 'French Spiderman,' scaled one of Barcelona's highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son.
Politics
-
Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt': minister
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Entertainment
-
Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine's designers unite
Saturday highlights from Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 2023 collections include Hermes' sci-fi-inspired show and Ukraine's top designers.
-
Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' exit signals a changing view of the late-night throne
Trevor Noah's decision to walk away from 'The Daily Show,' following James Corden announcing his plans to leave CBS' 'Late Late Show' next year, indicates that for a newer generation of comedians, reaching the late-night perch is no longer necessarily considered a life sentence.
-
George Clooney reacts to 'pretty boy' Brad Pitt calling him the 'most handsome man'
George Clooney shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt declaring him the "most handsome man in the world" in a recent interview, called Pitt a "pretty boy."
Business
-
Canada 'behind the ball' with weak merger laws, says author of biting report
Lax merger laws in Canada underestimate the harm to competition caused by mergers and overestimate their benefits, a new report says.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
Lifestyle
-
Despite Hurricane Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island, S.C.
The perfect wedding day almost didn't come together for two families who travelled to Pawleys Island, S.C. for nuptial festivities that almost got derailed by Hurricane Ian's landfall and aftermath.
-
TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping platform
TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
Leclerc takes Singapore Formula One Grand Prix pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead.
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury
The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, but NFL players, fans and others are concerned that didn't happen with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Leclerc takes Singapore Formula One Grand Prix pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead.