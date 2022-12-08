Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech
Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday.
Natalia Pinchuk, who will deliver a speech on Bialiatski's behalf during Saturday's award ceremony in Oslo, said it will convey her husband's thoughts and statements.
"He has been unable to hand it over, the situation with letters is difficult, everything is closely monitored," she told The Associated Press in a phone interview while en route to the award ceremony in Oslo. "But we have his statements and his thoughts, and the speech will contain them."
Bialiatski, 60, who founded the non-governmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna, was detained following protests in 2020 against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He has remained in jail pending trial and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction to Belarus not allowing the imprisoned Nobel laureate to give his speech to his wife, said: "We are strong believers in the right of freedom of expression, the right for people to be able to address who they want wherever they want."
Bialiatski is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention.
Pinchuk said that she was allowed only once to see her husband in custody since his arrest in July 2021. Prison guards were present during their meeting in late November at a jail in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
"He made no complaints, showing his vigor and strength," she said.
Pinchuk noted that the Nobel award hasn't prevented Belarusian authorities from pressing charges against Bialiatski and raising pressure on his lawyers. She said that one of his lawyers already has been jailed and another has been stripped of his license.
Pinchuk said Bialiatski "was very much impressed" with being granted the prize, but "hasn't yet fully grasped it."
"He has faced strict limits on information he can send me, he can't write anything about domestic or foreign policy," she told the AP, noting that Bialiatski also has been banned from writing anything about his prison conditions, which she described as torturous
"Conditions are very harsh for both men and women, they could be compared to torture," she said.
"I hope that the Nobel prize will help draw attention to Belarus and those who are in prison," Pinchuk added.
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is on the list of those attending the Nobel Peace ceremony, Norwegian news agency NTB said.
Belarus was shaken by massive protests after the disputed August 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a rigged sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
5 on-pitch takeaways heading into World Cup quarter-finals
The men’s FIFA World Cup is about to enter the quarter-final stage and CTVNews.ca takes a look at the major on-pitch storylines of the past week.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
