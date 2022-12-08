Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech

FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Viasna rights group, stands in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 2, 2011. Activist Ales Bialiatski, who shared the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the peace award while in prison or detention. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Viasna rights group, stands in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 2, 2011. Activist Ales Bialiatski, who shared the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the peace award while in prison or detention. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'

The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social