Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni at the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, is Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to serve as Italian premier. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Italian premier Giorgia Meloni at the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, is Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to serve as Italian premier. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social