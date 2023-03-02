Italy PM urges India to play key role in ending Ukraine war
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday urged India to play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
India, with the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing countries, could represent the vulnerabilities and needs of less-developed nations in such a process, Meloni said in a statement following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and underscored its adverse impact on developing countries in terms of food and energy security.
"India may play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine, Meloni said.
Modi reiterated his cautious stand by reaffirming that peace can be achieved only through diplomacy and dialogue, saying: "India is ready to support a peace initiative in that direction."
So far, India has refrained from directly criticizing Russia's invasion. The two have been allies since the Cold War-era and New Delhi depends on Moscow for nearly 60% of its defence equipment. India has increasingly scooped up Russian oil since the invasion a year ago, initially facing scrutiny from the U.S. and other allies over its growing purchases. That pressure has since waned and India has continued to abstain from voting in UN resolutions that condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.
Meloni is on her first visit to India after becoming Italy's prime minister in October last year.
She said trade between the two countries had doubled in two years to more than US$53 billion. Both sides called for expanding co-operation in defence, green energy, digital transition, cyber security and space.
Primary Indian exports to Italy include ready-made garments, leather, iron ore, motor vehicles, textiles, chemicals, gems and jewelry. India mainly imports from Italy machinery, machine tools, metallurgical products and engineering items. Around 140 large Italian companies are active in India.
Meloni conveyed to Modi her government's desire to reboot defence ties with India. Modi said there were ample opportunities in defence manufacturing and co-production.
He said the two countries will start joint military exercises and training courses for military personnel.
Their military ties were damaged in 2014 after India cancelled a US$670 million contract for 12 helicopters after Italian defence giant Finmeccanica was accused of bribing Indian contacts to secure the deal.
India had received three helicopters and stopped the delivery of the remaining nine AW1010 helicopters.
India's decision to prosecute two Italian marines in the shooting deaths of two Indian fishermen in 2012 sparked a bitter row between the two nations. India's Supreme Court in 2021 closed criminal proceedings against the Italian marines after Italy paid US$1.3 million in damages, ending the long-simmering case.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
G20 talks end in India without consensus on Ukraine war
A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended Thursday in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India's foreign minister said.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Robert F. Kennedy assassin denied parole by California board
A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968, Sirhan's lawyer said.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Canada
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Reality gap' identified in gender equality survey on what Canadians think vs. experience
As the International Women's Day approaches, a new gender equality survey suggests there's a 'reality gap' when it comes to what Canadians think versus what they actually experience.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
World
-
G20 talks end in India without consensus on Ukraine war
A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended Thursday in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India's foreign minister said.
-
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
Russian officials accused Ukrainian saboteurs on Thursday of crossing into western Russia and attacking local villages, an accusation that Ukraine denied and alleged would be used by Moscow to step up attacks.
-
Netanyahu denounces protesters after salon siege of his wife
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as 'anarchists' after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done -- a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.
-
Prosecution wraps its case at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he killed his wife and son to buy time to figure a way out, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's murder trial.
-
Shipwreck off Italy: Stadium filled with coffins of migrants
Wailing and other expressions of grief echoed through a sports complex in southern Italy as public viewing began Wednesday of the closed coffins holding the bodies of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck.
-
Italy PM urges India to play key role in ending Ukraine war
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday urged India to play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Politics
-
National security agencies, Elections Canada set to testify on foreign interference
The head of Canada's spy agency is among the witnesses expected at a Parliamentary committee studying allegations of foreign interference in elections today.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
Health
-
Biden begins push for funding for pandemic fraud measures
President Joe Biden's administration is asking Congress to agree to pay more than $1.6 billion to help clean up the mess of fraud against the massive government coronavirus pandemic relief programs.
-
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches U.S., Russia, U.A.E. astronauts to space station
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended months long stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.
-
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
The U.S. government plans to expand minimum cybersecurity requirements for critical sectors and to be faster and more aggressive in preventing cyberattacks before they can occur, including by using military, law enforcement and diplomatic tools, according to a Biden administration strategy document released Thursday.
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
Entertainment
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Business
-
Europe inflation eases slightly to 8.5 per cent, but consumer pain persists
Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control.
-
Greek rail workers strike over conditions after deadly crash
Rescuers using cranes and heavy machinery on Thursday searched the wreckage of trains involved in a deadly collision that sent Greece into national mourning and prompted strikes and protests over rail safety.
-
Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok
The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week banning the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app grow.
Lifestyle
-
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
Sports
-
F1: Lance Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury
Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.
-
NFL coach Brian Flores' discrimination case going to court
NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport.
-
Kevin Durant makes Suns debut in return from knee injury
Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Autos
-
F1: Lance Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury
Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.