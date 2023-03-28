Israel's Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot

In this file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) In this file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social