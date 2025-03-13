Israel-Hamas War

UN report accuses Israel of sexual violence against Palestinians. Netanyahu claims anti-Israel bias

By The Associated Press

Published

Chris Sidoti, a member of a UN commission, speaks during a press conference about a report accusing Israel of sexual violence at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on March 13, 2025. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.