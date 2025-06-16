Israel-Hamas War

Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate ‘immediately’ in new social media post

By The Associated Press

According to a translation by IranWire, on-air reporter Sahar Emami said the studio was filling with dust just moments after the blast. (IRIB News via Storyful)


















