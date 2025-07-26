Israel-Hamas War

The latest child to starve to death in Gaza weighed less than when she was born

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians pray over the body of 5-month-old baby, Zainab Abu Halib, who died from malnutrition-related causes, according to the family and the hospital, during her funeral outside the Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.