ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli military issues thousands of call-up notices, local media report

By Reuters

Published

In this file photo, Israeli soldiers move on the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt, in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.