Israel-Hamas War

Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Sanaa

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Houthi supporters chant slogans during a weekly anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.