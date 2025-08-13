Israel-Hamas War

Irwin Cotler joins thousands of prominent Jews calling on Israel to end war in Gaza

By The Canadian Press

Published

In the summer heat, Palestinian children carry jerry cans after collecting water from a distribution point in Gaza City, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.