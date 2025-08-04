ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council after June attacks by Israel

By The Associated Press

Published

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a memorial at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.