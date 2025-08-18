Israel-Hamas War

Hamas cites progress in ceasefire talks as Palestinian death toll passes 62,000

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Egyptian Red Crecent members prepare humanitarian aid at their warehouse in the logistical center supporting Gaza, at Sheikh Zuweid, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mayar Mokhtar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.