Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
With international pressure for a cease-fire building, top U.S. officials were meeting with Israel's minister for strategic affairs Tuesday at the White House in Washington.
Residents reported shelling and airstrikes shaking the Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij camps. The built-up towns hold Palestinians whose families fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's independence.
The camps are now crowded with Palestinians who fled northern Gaza in the early stages of Israel's ground offensive.
"We have expanded the fighting to an area known as the central camps," Israel's military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told a news conference.
More than 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.
About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, with around 240 people taken hostage. Israel says it aims to free the more than 100 hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.
Here's what's happening in the war:
PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST ARRESTED AFTER QUESTIONS ABOUT FACEBOOK POSTS
JERUSALEM -- Supporters of a local Palestinian activist in the West Bank say he has been arrested by Israel on suspicions of incitement.
They say Munther Amira, a social worker and community activist in the Aida refugee camp near Bethlehem, was arrested on Dec. 18 by Israeli troops.
Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli activist assisting Amira, says Munther was questioned about Facebook posts, but denied allegations against him. He said it was unclear which posts drew attention from Israeli authorities.
Amira's lawyer, Riham Nasra, said the military is now trying to place Amira under administrative detention -- a status under which suspects can be held without charge for months at a time. She accused Israel of trying to stifle criticism of the Gaza war.
"Munther is a renowned activist, and Israel is grasping at the opportunity to remove him from the stage," Nasra said.
Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency did not respond to a request for comment.
Rights groups say that Israel has arrested scores of Palestinians, including Israeli citizens, in a crackdown on free speech and political activity since the war erupted on Oct. 7.
The Israeli rights group HaMoked says Israel was holding 2,873 Palestinians in administrative detention as of Dec. 1, an increase of 800 from the previous month.
UNITED NATIONS APPOINTS COORDINATOR FOR HUMANITARIAN DELIVERIES
UNITED NATIONS -- Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, has been appointed as the U.N. coordinator to expedite humanitarian aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza in need of food, water and medicine.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag on Tuesday following the Security Council's adoption of a resolution on Friday requesting him to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.
"In this role, she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza," the U.N. chief said. "She will also establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states which are not party to the conflict."
Guterres said Kaag "brings a wealth of experience in political. Humanitarian and development affairs as well as in diplomacy" to her new job, which she is expected to begin on Jan. 8.
Kaag, who speaks fluent Arabic, started working for the United Nations in 1994 in Sudan and has worked for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, as regional director for the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, assistant director of the U.N. Development Program, head of the mission to destroy Syria's chemical weapons and U.N. special envoy for Lebanon.
ISRAEL SAYS BLAST OUTSIDE EMBASSY IN INDIA MAY HAVE BEEN AN ATTACK
JERUSALEM -- Israel is warning its citizens in India to take precautions after a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi that Israel says may have been an attack.
Israel warned its citizens to avoid being identifiable as Israelis, avoid busy places where Israelis are known to congregate and not make public their travel plans as security precautions.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said earlier Tuesday that a blast went off outside the embassy. No one was wounded. Israel's National Security Council said the blast may have been an attack.
Tensions across the Arab and Muslim world have soared since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in early October. Israeli targets in India have in the past come under attack.
ISRAEL'S STRATEGIC AFFAIRS MINISTER MEETS US OFFICIALS AT WHITE HOUSE
WASHINGTON -- A top aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the White House Tuesday for talks with President Joe Biden's top diplomat and national security adviser on Gaza, as Israel appears poised to expand its offensive there.
Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs, was meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
Watson said the talks would cover matters related to the war including efforts to free hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. Dermer's trip comes as the U.S. presses ally Israel to wrap up the deadliest phase of its offensive in Gaza.
UNITED NATIONS APPOINTS CO-ORDINATOR FOR HUMANITARIAN DELIVERIES
UNITED NATIONS -- Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, has been appointed as the UN co-ordinator to expedite humanitarian aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza in need of food, water and medicine.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag on Tuesday following the Security Council's adoption of a resolution on Friday requesting him to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.
"In this role, she will facilitate, co-ordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza," the UN chief said. "She will also establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states which are not party to the conflict."
Palestinians take shelter from the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
Guterres said Kaag "brings a wealth of experience in political. Humanitarian and development affairs as well as in diplomacy" to her new job, which she is expected to begin on Jan. 8.
Kaag, who speaks fluent Arabic, started working for the United Nations in 1994 in Sudan and has worked for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, as regional director for the UN children's agency UNICEF, assistant director of the UN Development Program, head of the mission to destroy Syria's chemical weapons and UN special envoy for Lebanon.
In 2017 she became minister for trade and development in the Dutch government and in 2018 she became the country's first female foreign minister. Most recently, she served as deputy prime minister and the firm female minister of finance from January 2022.
In July, she announced that she was leaving Dutch politics because of "hate, intimidation and threats" that put "a heavy burden on my family."
TRUCK CARRIES BODIES OF 80 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN FIGHTING
JERUSALEM -- Palestinian health officials say a truck carrying some 80 bodies of Palestinians killed in fighting has entered into the Gaza Strip through an Israeli crossing.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities about the bodies, under what circumstances they died, who the deceased were and why the bodies came in through Israel.
Marwen al-Hams, a Palestinian health official in Gaza, said Tuesday some of the bodies on the truck were whole, some came in pieces and many had decomposed.
Health workers in plastic robes removed the bodies, which were covered in blue plastic sealed with zip ties, from the truck. The bodies were then brought by a bulldozer for burial in a mass grave.
ISRAEL WILL NO LONGER GRANT AUTOMATIC VISAS TO UN EMPLOYEES
JERUSALEM -- Israel says it will no longer grant automatic visas to UN employees, accusing the United Nations of being "complicit partners" in Hamas' tactics.
The move ratchets up tensions between the United Nations and Israel, which has long claimed the world body directs unfair and disproportionate criticism at it.
Government spokesman Eylon Levy said Tuesday that Israel would consider visa requests from UN employees on a case-by-case basis rather than automatically.
Levy accused the UN of covering up for Hamas, saying it failed to condemn Hamas for allegedly operating out of hospitals and purportedly stealing aid destined for civilians in Gaza. Hamas denies both charges.
GREEK CATHOLIC CHURCH IN NORTHERN ISRAEL HIT BY MISSILE
JERUSALEM -- Authorities in Israel say an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a structure on the grounds of a church in northern Israel.
Wadie Abunassar, a spokesman and adviser to churches in the Holy Land, said the Greek Catholic church itself was not struck but a nearby shed was. He said an 87-year-old man was wounded. His exact condition was unknown but his injury was not life-threatening, Abunassar said.
The military said the incident occurred in Ikrit, a village in northern Israel that was depopulated of its Palestinian residents in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948. The former residents and their descendants return to worship at the church, especially at Christmas. But Abunassar said the church and its grounds were mostly empty because of the security situation. The man wounded was keeping watch over the church.
The incident is part of a flare-up of violence along Israel's northern border with the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah that was sparked when the war against Hamas in Gaza began in October.
ISRAEL IS FACING A 'MULTI-ARENA WAR' FROM 7 DIFFERENT FRONTS, MINISTER SAYS
JERUSALEM -- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is facing a "multi-arena war" from seven different fronts.
Gallant spoke during a Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee meeting at the Knesset on Tuesday.
"We have responded and acted already on six of these fronts," Gallant said. Gallant told the committee the seven fronts are Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, but wouldn't elaborate further on which fronts Israel has acted.
Gallant added that without achieving the goals of the war, the country won't just have an issue with people reluctant to return to the border areas with Lebanon and Gaza, but "people will not want to live in a place where we do not know how to protect them."
During the same meeting, committee chair Yuli Edelstein noted that as the fighting progresses, Israel is "transitioning from the second to third stage" of the military operation in Gaza, but the public should prepare for a long war.
LIVE UPDATES
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
Search continues for young girl who fell into Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Israeli forces on Tuesday expanded their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding the crowded Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate.
-
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
-
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
-
Colombia's ELN rebels say they will only stop kidnappings for ransom if government funds cease-fire
The head of Colombia's largest remaining rebel group said on Monday it would only abide by a recent agreement to suspend the kidnappings of civilians for ransom if the government keeps its promise to finance projects that could provide the rebels with alternate sources of income.
-
UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator
Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, was appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the United Nations chief announced om Tuesday.
-
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
-
It's a bird, it’s a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
-
56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations
More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.
-
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week
Stocks moved modestly higher Tuesday, extending Wall Street's winning ways in recent weeks, as the market kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
-
Shipping firm Maersk says it's preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages after attacks from Yemen
Shipping firm Maersk says that it's preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
Canadian golf reached new heights in 2023 with more wins than ever and a curse ended
Nick Taylor's putter flip after winning the RBC Canadian Open was the exclamation point on arguably the best year in Canadian golf history.
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
-
Jokic a perfect 18-of-18 from free throw line, draws ire of Kerr, as Nuggets beat Warriors 120-114
Nikola Jokic's frequent parade to the free throw line was a sore subject for Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach doesn't feel like defence gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA.
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.