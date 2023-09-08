Indonesia says China has pledged US$21B in new investment to strengthen ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo) Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News