'I will not stay quiet': Israel evicts Palestinian family from home after 45-year legal battle

Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban touches the door to the home her family was evicted from to make way for Israeli settlers in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban touches the door to the home her family was evicted from to make way for Israeli settlers in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social