Huge crowds gather for first glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

At Trafalgar Square in central London, thousands upon thousands gathered to see Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Many see her as … a thread of continuity. She's a symbol of stability in this country," said Daniele Hamamdjian, CTV National News London News Bureau Correspondent. "Most people here -- the vast, vast, vast majority -- they've just never known life without her. She has always been in the background."

The reigning monarch is celebrating 70 years on the throne, but at the age of 96, she has increasingly been delegating her role to younger members of the Royal Family amid health concerns.

"We're not used to seeing her not attend certain events but she's 96 now. She has trouble walking. She has trouble standing," Hamamdjian said.

Last month, the Queen missed the opening of the U.K. parliament for the first time in almost six decades, with Prince Charles taking her place.

"More and more we're seeing the transition in place, Prince Charles appearing to more events where she would have normally attended," Hamamdjian said.

